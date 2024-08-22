Ashanti welcomes first baby with husband Nelly & reveals baby’s name

22 August 2024, 09:14

Ashanti welcomes first baby with boyfriend Nelly
Ashanti welcomes first baby with boyfriend Nelly. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Ashanti and her husband Nelly have welcomed their first baby together!

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

R&B singer Ashanti and her partner Nelly have welcomed their first baby together, a boy!

The pair announced the exciting news on Instagram, and revealed they welcomed their bundle of joy on July 18 2024. Ashanti kept her pregnancy a secret until April 2024, revealing that they are expecting their baby, and are also engaged!

Ashanti and Nelly dated for around a decade from 2003 to 2013, and reconciled last year, so this is a baby twenty years in the making!

Nelly & Ashanti Celebrate The 10th Anniversary Of E11EVEN Miami
Nelly & Ashanti have welcomed their first baby together. . Picture: Getty

Announcing the news to Instagram, Ashanti and Nelly said the baby came a little early, meaning that Nelly had to fly in last minute to make it in time!

“Having all of us in the delivery room and seeing his face for the first time, I cried it was just so emotional and spiritual at the same time,” Ashanti recalled. “Having a vision of this moment for so long...it was such an electrifying feeling.”

They also revealed their little one's name, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, and revealed they will be using the sweet nickname 'KK'.

Ashanti and Nelly's first meeting was documented on camera.
Ashanti and Nelly's first meeting was documented on camera. Picture: Getty

Fans were quick to congratulate the pair on their new bundle of joy, as one wrote: "The relationship between a mother and son is priceless"

Another quipped: "Congratulations!! This is soo awesome"

This little one is Ashanti's first baby, and is Nelly's third biological child, and also has two adopted kids. Ashanti started her maternity leave in June 2024 after performing her final show in Kansas, with Lloyd saying: "This is gonna be Ashanti's last show before she goes on maternity leave" and also saying "good luck Mommy"!

