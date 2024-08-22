Ashanti welcomes first baby with husband Nelly & reveals baby’s name

Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Ashanti and her husband Nelly have welcomed their first baby together!

The pair announced the exciting news on Instagram, and revealed they welcomed their bundle of joy on July 18 2024.

The pair announced the exciting news on Instagram, and revealed they welcomed their bundle of joy on July 18 2024. Ashanti kept her pregnancy a secret until April 2024, revealing that they are expecting their baby, and are also engaged!

Ashanti and Nelly dated for around a decade from 2003 to 2013, and reconciled last year, so this is a baby twenty years in the making!

Picture: Getty

Announcing the news to Instagram, Ashanti and Nelly said the baby came a little early, meaning that Nelly had to fly in last minute to make it in time!

“Having all of us in the delivery room and seeing his face for the first time, I cried it was just so emotional and spiritual at the same time,” Ashanti recalled. “Having a vision of this moment for so long...it was such an electrifying feeling.”

They also revealed their little one's name, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, and revealed they will be using the sweet nickname 'KK'.

Picture: Getty

This little one is Ashanti's first baby, and is Nelly's third biological child, and also has two adopted kids. Ashanti started her maternity leave in June 2024 after performing her final show in Kansas, with Lloyd saying: "This is gonna be Ashanti's last show before she goes on maternity leave" and also saying "good luck Mommy"!