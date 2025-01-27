A$AP Rocky court case 2025: Latest news, updates, and trial details

A$AP Rocky court case 2025: Latest news, updates, and trial details.

Why is ASAP Rocky in court and what are the latest updates to his trial? Here's everything you need to know.

A$AP Rocky's long-awaited court case has started this January, which has stemmed from a 2021 incident where the rapper was accused of firing a gun at a former friend.

The 'Praise Da Lord' rapper, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, is in court and faces up to 24 years in prison if convicted on two felony charges.

So, what is the latest on ASAP Rocky's court case and what updates do I need to know about? Here's the latest information.

Rakim Mayers, a.k.a. A$AP Rocky, is in court at the moment. Picture: Getty

Why is A$AP Rocky in court?

A$AP Rocky is in court and is on trial after being charged with two counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

A$AP Relli (whose real name is Terrell Ephron), accused former friend Rocky of firing a gun near him at a Hollywood hotel in 2021.

In opening statements on Friday, prosecutors described the rapper as the aggressor and claimed he orchestrated a plan to shoot his childhood friend and collaborator following a disagreement.

ASAP Rocky is dating Rihanna. Picture: Getty

A$AP Rocky is seen at the Superior Court of Los Angeles on January 24, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by DUTCH/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images). Picture: Getty

A$AP Relli testified in court in 2024 and said the bullets grazed his knuckles from when the rapper opened fire.

Police say the shooting happened on 6 November 2021 after a 'heated argument' between the duo, who were both part of the A$AP hip-hop collective and have known each other since teenagers.

In May of this year, Rocky is set to co-chair the 2025 Met Gala, and is set to appear in new Spike Lee film 'Highest 2 Lowest' later this summer.

Keep this page bookmarked for the latest updates on the ASAP Rocky court case.