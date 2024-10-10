Met Gala 2025 Theme & Co-Chairs revealed from Lewis Hamilton to Pharrell

Met Gala 2025 Theme & Co-Chairs revealed from Lewis Hamilton to Pharrell. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

The theme and co-chairs for the world's biggest night in fashion have been revealed, and here's everything you need to know about the Met Gala 2025.

The Met Gala 2025 theme and co-chairs have been announced for the biggest night in fashion, hosted by Vogue Editor-in-Chief alongside five huge names in entertainment.

A$AP Rocky, Pharrell, Lewis Hamilton, Colman Domingo and honorary chair LeBron James join Wintour to celebrate the MOMA exhibition and theme, which is “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.”

Here's everything you need to know about the 2025 Met Gala including the theme explained, co-chairs and the date of the event.

ASAP Rocky is a Met Gala co-chair for 2025. Picture: Getty

When is the 2025 Met Gala?

The 2025 Met Gala will take place on the first Monday in May, with next year's event landing on May 5, 2025.

Celebrities from the world of music, entertainment, sports and showbiz are set to attend, and is always an exciting event for avid fashion lovers.

The event is known for its strong themes, with the event usually serving up some spectacular looks, like Tyla's sand dress from the 2024 Met Gala (below).

Water singer Tyla wowed at the 2024 Met Gala. Picture: Getty

What does the theme 'Superfine: Tailoring Black Style' mean?

According to Vogue, the theme is inspired by Monica L. Miller’s 2009 book, Slaves to Fashion: Black Dandyism and the Styling of Black Diasporic Identity.

While there haven't been many details about how this applies to the dress code, Vogue said that the exhibit that the Met Gala celebrates will explore “style of Black men in the context of dandyism, from the 18th century through present.”

Colman Domingo is no stranger to the Met Gala. Picture: Getty

Who are the co-chairs for the 2025 Met Gala?

Alongside Vogue Editor in Chief Anna Wintour, there are five co-chairs for the Met Gala.

For the 2025 event, they are singer Pharrell, rapper A$AP Rocky, actor Colman Domingo, F1 Racer Lewis Hamilton and honorary chairman LeBron James.

This is the first time that all co-chairs have been Black men, with the 2024 Met Gala's co-chairs being Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Jennifer Lopez and Zendaya.