Drake new album ‘Iceman’: Name, release date, features and all the clues

Drake set to release new album 'Iceman'. Picture: Alamy and Social

Drake’s newest album, rumoured to be titled ‘Iceman’, is coming soon, with the rapper set to embark on his UK tour soon & as fans speculate the name and features, here is all you need to know.

By Shanai Dunglinson

Drake’s highly-anticipated new album is speculated to be dropping soon, with rumours of it being titled ‘Iceman’!

The ‘Hotline Bling’ rapper is known for dropping cryptic clues to build up the anticipation for his upcoming albums, and recently he’s been dropping hints of the new album left, right and centre.

Drake puts on special performance for fans

Fan-made album cover for 'Iceman'. Picture: Reddit

This album will be his first solo album since the iconic Kendrick-Drake beef, Drake surely having a lot to get off his chest after Kendrick Lamar’s year-long victory lap.

Social-commentator, Mal, tweeted on the new album: "Iceman got a BOMB [three money bag emojis]", insinuating he has already hhad an exclusive listen to the upcoming release and it's the fire that fans are expecting!

Fans have concluded from a series of clues dropped by the rapper, that the album is called ‘Iceman’, and here’s all the theories as to why...

When is Drake dropping his new album 'Iceman'?

Drake has been building up the anticipation for this drop since as early as August 2024, so the fans are hungry!

Since he has dropped two singles, 'What Did I Miss?', and 'Which One?', the most recent being on 25th July.

He has finally stopped feeding fans crumbs and has given us something to work with!

The stream he dropped the latest track 'Which One?', was filmed in Manchester, where he is currently on his 'Some Special Shows 4 The UK' tour. Showing once again the rappers' love for the UK scene.

The 45-minute video also teased a second Cench collab, believed to be the unreleased 'Get a Glass' track! S

It also featured some new instrumentals to tracks, building up the feel of the album.

The stream finished with a graphic which said 'Coming Soon', so whilst not an exact date, fans can rest assured that we are sooner than ever.

Why do fans think Drake’s new album is called Iceman?

The ‘Hotline Bling’ singer has posted to his Instagram spam account, @plottttwistttttt, many clues related to the term ‘Iceman’.

He is known for being one of the ‘iciest’ rappers of them all, so the name makes sense!

Drake seemed to reveal the inspiration behind the name, and it is not what you would expect!

Once again doubling down on his love for the UK, the OVO creator seemed to suggest it came from a niche interview clip with none other than Cole Palmer, a Manchester City striker.

The saga continues… https://t.co/JOpPA1Ph3p — UK Rap Daily (@UKRapDaily) July 28, 2025

In a post to Instagram on the 28th July, he included a clip of the footballer responding to the question 'If you had to be a rapper, what name would you go with?'

Cole replies: "Iceman."

To solidify the strikers' part in 'Iceman', Central Cee made a TikTok to the latest drop off of 'Iceman', 'Which one?', with Drake and Cole starring in the video.

One fan commented: "he loves cole and cole loves him.

Central Cee stars with Drake in TikTok video

What ‘Iceman’ clues has Drake hinted at?

Drake posted to his Instagram two pictures of celebrities who have the nickname ‘Iceman’, Formula 1 Racer Kimi Räikkönen, and actor Val Kilmer as his role ‘Iceman’ in Top Gun.

As well as the iconic Marvel Character, Iceman, who’s original name is Robert Lewis Drake, fans pointed out that the two share the name and are certain that this means the next album has to be called ‘Iceman’.

Drake in concert. Picture: Alamy

The ‘Nokia’ star also released a cheeky screenshot of his next project folder titled ‘2.0 Iceman’, adding to the speculation.

The rapper was also seen in an all-white ‘icy’ tracksuit with the graphic name ‘Iceman’ embroidered on it.

Drizzy shared a picture of an icemaker by the brand ‘Iceman’, as well as tons of other ice-related images feeding into the aesthetic of ‘Iceman’.

Drake's 'Iceman' clue's. Picture: Instagram

Who is featured on ‘Iceman’?

Drake uploaded and quickly deleted a story with none other than the UK rapper Central Cee, with a track title ‘Get A Glass’, teasing the fans with the much-awaited collab.

This comes after the pair’s iconic “Madness and badness, combination” On The Radar freestyle, hopefully giving the fans what they have been dying for.

He also posted an image of pop star Sabrina Carpenter - so could an unlikely Sabrina Carpenter x Drake collaboration be coming soon?

Drake confirms Iceman is coming soon after dropping new song

Drake has confirmed the rumours surrounding the name of his upcoming project, after his latest release 'What Did I Miss?'.

In a livestream on his YouTube channel, on the 4th of July titled 'ICEMAN EPISODE 1', the artist appeared in a warehouse filled with ice.

The camera followed Drizzy as he walked to the break room of the warehouse, where he sat and watched himself on a TV monitor before the beat of 'What Did I Miss?' drops.

The stream currently sits at 800k views and announced the upcoming project in full force. Fans are delighted to have new music from the rapper, as well as confirmation that the album is coming!