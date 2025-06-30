Who got voted off Love Island last night? All the dumped contestants from Series 12

Who left Love Island last night? All the dumped contestants from Series 12. Picture: ITV

Love Island is back, and whilst some islanders are set for eight weeks of flirtation and romance, other contestants weren’t as successful – here is the complete list of Islanders that have been dumped from Love Island 2025, including Sophie Lee and more…

Love Island is back, and better than ever!

With a hot new cast and Maya Jama returning to her role as host, the show is serving us more drama than ever.

The first episode saw a shock twist, with islander Shakria given just 24 hours to re-couple or risk a dumping, after bombshell Toni stole her man.

Who has been dumped from Love Island series 12? Picture: ITV

Latest bombshells Remell Mullens and Shea Mannings are sure to stir the pot even more, with dumping’s imminent, the islanders are sure to be battling it out to secure their spot for the summer.

Who has been dumped from Love Island series 12?

Episode 2 saw fan-favourite, Sophie Lee, dumped from the island.

Sophie Lee has been dumped. Picture: Love Island returns tonight at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX

She was left single after her man, Harry Cooksley, chose to recouple with Shakira Khan, meaning Sophie was dumped.

This motivational speaker said in her exit interview though, that she doesn’t “regret anything I’ve done. I did everything that I wanted to do. And summer’s not over!”

Episode 5, Blu Chegini was sent packing

Blu chegini dumped. Picture: ITV

Blu was left vulnerable after a surprise 'first of its kind' text, which dictated that between single Islanders Shea and Blu, they themselves had to decide who would be sent home.

This had never happened before and resulted in an awkward back-and-forth between the pair.

Ultimately, the couples voted between the pair, and argued Shea had been there the shortest amount of time, meaning Blu was dumped from the Island.

He said: "Everyone had their own thoughts. But listen, someone’s got to go at the end of the day. The way it went was better than I thought it would have gone; I had some nice things said about me and that meant a lot to me."

Episode 6, Malisha Jordan dumped from the Island

Malisha Jordan was voted off. Picture: ITV

Malisha, at the end of Episode 8, was left vulnerable after a recoupling left her single.

A text announced that the new bombshell, Harrison Solomon, would get to go on a date with the vulnerable girls, Malisha and Toni Laites, and get to decide who would stay.

At the opening of Episode 9, Toni walked hand-in-hand with Harrison, revealing to viewers that Malisha was no longer on the show.

In a very tragic dumping, this bombshell didn't even get to say goodbye and wasn't given an on-screen exit interview.

However, Malisha did speak in an exclusive interview.

She said: "I don’t regret anything, I did what I needed to do as a bombshell. Sometimes the reactions were a bit uncalled for...I’m not here for the drama… a lot of it was miscommunication."

Malisha was in the villa for a total of 4 episodes, but definitely made her impact with her viral 'Go back to Tape!' argument.

Episode 15 saw a shocking 4 Islanders dumped

Episode 15 saw a shocking 4 Islanders dumped. Picture: ITV

Episode 13 saw the surprising introduction of a second villa for a 'Sleepover'.

Islanders Caprice Alexandra, Poppy Harrison, Giorgio Russo, and Will Means were introduced to the cast for 2 episodes.

However, in a shock twist, cast members Helena Ford, Emily Moran, Dejon Noel-Williams, and Remell Mullins had to choose if they wanted to switch from their original couple back in the villa, or if they wanted to pick one of the new bombshells.

Unfortunately for Will, Poppy, and Caprice, they were not picked, much to the audience's surprise.

Poppy and Remell, in particular, had seemed to be getting along well, but in a split decision, it seemed that Remell favoured Alima Gagio in his original couple.

Maya Jama then revealed that all three of the new bombshells were dumped, and they didn't even get to see the main villa!

Shea Mannings. Picture: ITV

Now, because Helena chose to recouple with new bombshell Giorgio Russo, it left Shea Mannings single and vulnerable.

Shea was then dumped, in a very emotional goodbye that saw fellow Islander Conor Phillips tearing up.

He was in the show the longest out of this batch of dumped Islanders, first entering with Remell all the way back in episode 3.

Episode 17 sent Remell Mullins and Megan Forte-Clarke home

Remell Mullins and Megan Forte-Clarke. Picture: ITV

In the first public vote of the season, viewers were challenged to vote for their least favourite boy and girl.

Following on from Remell's fumbling of Isalnder Alima Gagio, and Megan's mishandling with her previous situation with Tommy Bradley, both were not proving popular amongst fans.

In a brutal send-off, Islanders Harry Cooksley, Ben Holborough, and Remell Mullins lined up in front of the firepit as the public's least favourite boys.

On the other side, Megan was joined by Shakira Khan and Toni Laites.

In a text reveal, both were dumped.

Remell said on Love Island Aftersun that he wasn't that surprised to be sent home following his argument with Alima.

He also said in his exit interview on his triangle with Alima and Poppy Harrison: "Despite me having what seemed to be a good connection with Poppy, my heart was telling me that I had to see it through with Alima. The dynamic with Poppy was more what I’m used to on the outside. But building up slowly with Alima made me realise that that’s important."

Megan, on the other hand, was sad to be leaving her newly blossoming connection with Conor Phillips.

She said: "He was really upset so it broke my heart a little bit. Someone could walk in for him tomorrow and it could be different. I definitely want to have something with Conor on the outside."

Watch this space, as there is a guaranteed long list of dumped islanders coming, so make sure you check back to keep up-to-date with all of the happenings of Love Island 2025.