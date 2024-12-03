What is Adin Ross’ net worth and how much does he make per stream?

By Capital XTRA

What is Adin Ross' net worth in 2024 and how much money does the streamer make per stream? Here's everything you need to know about the online streamer.

Adin Ross is a 24-year-old online streamer, who counts himself alongside the likes of Kai Cenat as popular online personalities.

The Florida-born personality is known for his collaborations with celebs and livestreams of popular video games.

Ross was permanently banned from Twitch in 2023, and has since moved over to Kick. So, how rich is Adin Ross and how much money does he earn per stream?

What is streamer Adin Ross' net worth?

As of 2024, streamer Adin Ross' net worth is reportedly a whopping $24 million, according to MoneyMade.

The real figure is likely a lot more as the streamer was reported to have signed a $100 million streaming deal with Kick, but says this figure is 'exaggerated'.

By 2022, the streamer was already a millionaire and drives a Lamborghini. He has since interviewed the likes of Jake Paul and Donald Trump.

How much does Adin Ross make per stream?

Ross has not revealed exactly how much he makes during an individual stream, but he has said he has a deal with Kick where he receives a five-figure amount for every hour he streams.

Adin Ross reportedly earns between $33,333 and $50,000 per hour from his streaming deal with Kick.

With an estimated average of 125 hours streamed per month on Kick, his annual income could range between $50 million to $75 million, however this figure doesn't account for deductions for his team and tax.