Lady Leshurr: Who is the Celebrity Masterchef star?

Ladt Leshurr is part of the Celebrity Masterchef 2020 line up. Picture: BBC

Lady Leshurr is taking part in the 2020 series of Celebrity Masterchef alongside John Barnes, Pete Wicks and more.

Celebrity Masterchef is back for 2020 and and whole bunch of new stars are ready to take on some of the most difficult culinary challenges around.

Rapper Lady Leshurr is on the Celebrity Masterchef line up this series so here's a few facts about the Birmingham star toget to know her a bit more...

What does Lady Leshurr do?

Celebrity Masterchef star Lady Leshurr is a MOBO Award-winning rapper from Birmingham. She's been making music for many years now and is most famous for her 'Queen's Speech' series of songs.

With some of the catchiest hooks you've ever heard, including "brush your teeth" from her song 'Queen's Speech 4', Lady Leshurr is one of the most loved rappers from her city.

Having worked with artists like Wiley and opened for Nicki Minaj as part of her UK tour, Lady Leshurr is one of the most successful female Grime artists ever and recently released her new EP 'Quaranqueen'.

Lady Leshurr has also turned her hand to acting in the past, having starred in the 2008 film '1 Day'.

Lady Leshurr is taking part in Celebrity Masterchef 2020. Picture: Getty

Where is Lady Leshurr from?

Lady Leshurr is from Kingshurst, Birmingham. Always representing Birmingham to the fullest, Lady Leshurrregularly references her hometown in her music.

How old is Lady Leshurr?

Celebrity Masterchef star Lady Leshurr is 30 years old and was born on 15 December 1989.

What is Lady Leshurr's real name?

Whilst Celebrity Masterchef Lady Leshurr is normally known by her musical alias, the rapper's real name is Melesha Katrina O'Garro.

