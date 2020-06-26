Lady Leshurr: Who is the Celebrity Masterchef star?

26 June 2020, 15:21

Ladt Leshurr is part of the Celebrity Masterchef 2020 line up
Ladt Leshurr is part of the Celebrity Masterchef 2020 line up. Picture: BBC

Lady Leshurr is taking part in the 2020 series of Celebrity Masterchef alongside John Barnes, Pete Wicks and more.

Celebrity Masterchef is back for 2020 and and whole bunch of new stars are ready to take on some of the most difficult culinary challenges around.

Rapper Lady Leshurr is on the Celebrity Masterchef line up this series so here's a few facts about the Birmingham star toget to know her a bit more...

Lady Leshurr is part of the 2020 Celebrity Masterchef line up
Lady Leshurr is part of the 2020 Celebrity Masterchef line up. Picture: BBC

What does Lady Leshurr do?

Celebrity Masterchef star Lady Leshurr is a MOBO Award-winning rapper from Birmingham. She's been making music for many years now and is most famous for her 'Queen's Speech' series of songs.

With some of the catchiest hooks you've ever heard, including "brush your teeth" from her song 'Queen's Speech 4', Lady Leshurr is one of the most loved rappers from her city.

Having worked with artists like Wiley and opened for Nicki Minaj as part of her UK tour, Lady Leshurr is one of the most successful female Grime artists ever and recently released her new EP 'Quaranqueen'.

Lady Leshurr has also turned her hand to acting in the past, having starred in the 2008 film '1 Day'.

Lady Leshurr is taking part in Celebrity Masterchef 2020
Lady Leshurr is taking part in Celebrity Masterchef 2020. Picture: Getty

Where is Lady Leshurr from?

Lady Leshurr is from Kingshurst, Birmingham. Always representing Birmingham to the fullest, Lady Leshurrregularly references her hometown in her music.

How old is Lady Leshurr?

Celebrity Masterchef star Lady Leshurr is 30 years old and was born on 15 December 1989.

What is Lady Leshurr's real name?

Whilst Celebrity Masterchef Lady Leshurr is normally known by her musical alias, the rapper's real name is Melesha Katrina O'Garro.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News!

Facts

See more Facts

DaBaby

12 facts you need to know about 'Rockstar' rapper DaBaby

Tekashi 6ix9ine 2020

29 facts you need to know about 'GOOBA' rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine
Stormzy smile

Stormzy: 27 Facts You Need To Know About The BRITs Nominated Rapper

Hot Lists

See more Hot Lists

Cardi B new album 2020

Cardi B's new album: release date, tracklist, songs, features & everything you need to know
20 female rappers to watch in 2020

21 female rappers taking over Hip Hop in 2020

Pop Smoke & Fivio Foreign are leading names in the Brooklyn Drill scene

Brooklyn Drill rappers 2020: 8 Hip Hop artists you need to know

Trending

Brooklyn Nine Nine season 8 has been scrapped following Black Lives Matter protests

Brooklyn Nine Nine: How the Black Lives Matter movement impacted filming
Beyonce performed an incredible headline set at Glastonbury 2011

Why was Beyoncé's Glastonbury performance so controversial?

Beyonce

Tekashi 6ix9ine was sentenced to prison in 2018 for two years

Why was Tekashi 6ix9ine in jail?

Happy Pride Month! Get the party started with these Hip-Hop and R&B hits.

Pride 2020 songs: the ultimate Hip Hop and R&B playlist

New Music

Cardi B hilariously responds to trolls attempting to cancel her on Twitter

Cardi B slams haters attempting to 'cancel' her in hilarious video

Cardi B

Google Doodle celebrate Olive Morris today on what would have been her 68th birthday

Google Doodle logo today: Why you need to know exactly who Olive Morris is