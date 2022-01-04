Capital XTRA launches new weekday drive-time show with Yasser!

Capital XTRA launches new weekday drive-time show with Yasser! Picture: Global

Yasser Ranjha is taking over your weekday afternoons.

Capital XTRA launches a new drivetime show today (Tuesday 4th January), hosted by Yasser Ranjha.

DJ & presenter Yasser becomes the host of weekday afternoons from 4pm – 7pm on Capital XTRA, playing the biggest Hip-Hop & RnB anthems.

Yasser said: “I’m thrilled to be joining Capital XTRA and cannot wait to get started on the drive show.It’s a privilege to be part of the Global family and share the corridors with some of the most iconic names in broadcasting.”

Mike Panteli will continue to host his show on Capital XTRA Reloaded, bringing listeners the best of non-stop old skool.

Tune into Capital XTRA Drive with Yasser weekdays from 4-7pm starting Tuesday 4th January.

Capital XTRA is the UK’s leading destination for hip-hop and RnB with 1.7 million listeners. Its line-up includes Yinka & Shayna Marie, Tim Westwood, DJ Semtex, Robert Bruce, Teeshow and Remel.

