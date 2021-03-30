Capital XTRA's New Skool Vs. Old Skool Bank Holiday Special: everything you need to know

30 March 2021, 08:05

It's a battle of the eras this Bank Holiday Monday! Lock in from 4pm on 5th April to hear Shayna Marie and Manny Norte - PLUS some very special guests - shut it down.

This Bank Holiday Monday, Capital XTRA presents New Skool Vs. Old Skool, the ultimate battle of the eras.

On Monday 5th April from 4pm - 7pm, our very own Manny Norte will be repping team Old Skool in a back-to-back battle against Capital XTRA Breakfast's Shayna Marie, who will be representing team New Skool.

Not only that, but we'll making taking it all the way up to the Global HQ Roof for a spicy live set with some very special guest performances!

You're not going to want to miss this one - we're bringing you nothing but vibes this bank holiday.

