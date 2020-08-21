The best UK Rap songs of 2020 so far

The best UK Rap songs of 2020 so far
Picture: Getty

The freshest tracks from the likes of Nines, Shaybo, Youngs Teflon and more.

The UK Rap game in 2020 is at an elite level and our biggest and best artists have been putting out some classic already.

RELATED: The best UK Drill songs of 2020 so far

With the world's eyes firmly fixed on the UK scene, we're seeing more artists than ever before making a name for themselves, whilst some stars who have been around for a while are continuing to shine bright.

So check out some of our top picks for the best UK Rap songs of 2020...

  1. Headie One ft AJ Tracey & Stormzy - 'Ain't It Different'

  2. Shaybo - 'Come For Shay' (ft. Snap Capone)

  3. Nines - 'Airplane Mode' feat NSG

  4. Bugzy Malone - 'M.E.N III'

  5. Aitch - 'Safe To Say'

  6. Youngs Teflon Ft. Tiny Boost - 'Double Dose'

  7. D Block Europe (Young Adz x Dirtbike LB) - 'We Won'

  8. Knucks - 'Thames'

  9. M Huncho - 'Indulge' ft. D-Block Europe

  10. K Trap - 'Off White' (ft. Nafe Smallz)

