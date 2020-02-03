The best UK Drill songs of 2020 so far

Best UK Drill songs Of 2020 so far. Picture: Getty

The hardest tracks from the likes of Headie One, DigDat, M1llionz and more...

The sound of UK Drill is being heard all over the world with North Ameircan artists including the likes of Pop Smoke, Tory Lanez and Drake all using the genre's trademark sounds.

So if you wanna keep up to date with all of 2020's biggest and best new UK Drill songs around then this is the playlist for you...

Headie One x Fred again.. - 'Charades' DigDat - 'Ei8ht Mile (feat. Aitch) M1llionz - 'HDC' (Zone 2) Karma - 'Out Of Line' Juice Menace - 'Bounterfeit' Bandokay x Double Lz - 'OT Boppin'

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Music News