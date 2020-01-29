The best Grime songs of 2020 so far

29 January 2020, 17:10 | Updated: 29 January 2020, 17:11

Stormzy unleashed his chart-topping sophomore album 'Heavy Is The Head' at the end of last year.
Stormzy unleashed his chart-topping sophomore album 'Heavy Is The Head' at the end of last year. Picture: Getty

The coldest tracks from the likes of Stormzy, Jaykae, Wiley and more.

Prepare for a Grime takeover as your favourite rappers have been hitting the studio hard this year.

Stormzy and Wiley kicked off the decade with a back-and-forth that swamped social media, while P Money, Jaykae and Novelist are also delivering the goods.

Check out the hottest Grime songs of 2020 so far.

  1. Stormzy - 'Still Disappointed'

  2. Wiley - 'Eediyat Skengman 2'

  3. Zdot feat. Wiley - 'Quick To Forget'

  4. P Money - 'The Calling'

  5. Jaykae - 'Shush'

  6. Novelist - 'Pay What Is Owed'

