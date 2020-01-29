The best Grime songs of 2020 so far
29 January 2020, 17:10 | Updated: 29 January 2020, 17:11
The coldest tracks from the likes of Stormzy, Jaykae, Wiley and more.
Prepare for a Grime takeover as your favourite rappers have been hitting the studio hard this year.
Stormzy and Wiley kicked off the decade with a back-and-forth that swamped social media, while P Money, Jaykae and Novelist are also delivering the goods.
Check out the hottest Grime songs of 2020 so far.
Stormzy - 'Still Disappointed'
Wiley - 'Eediyat Skengman 2'
Zdot feat. Wiley - 'Quick To Forget'
P Money - 'The Calling'
Jaykae - 'Shush'
Novelist - 'Pay What Is Owed'