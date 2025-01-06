Is Zendaya engaged to Tom Holland? Her Golden Globe ring sparks speculation

By Anna Suffolk

Are actors Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged? The 'Challengers' actress' ring at the 2025 Golden Globes has sparked proposal speculation.

Zendaya has sparked engagement rumours to Marvel actor Tom Holland after sporting a very coy-looking diamond ring on her left ring finger.

The 28-year-old Dune actress has been dating Spider-Man actor Tom Holland for the past four years, after the pair met on set of the Marvel film.

So, are Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged and did he propose to her? Here's everything you need to know.

Fans think Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged. Picture: Getty

Are Zendaya and Tom Holland engaged?

Sources have told TMZ that Zendaya and Tom Holland are engaged - with the British actor proposing to the actress over the festive period. They also revealed that it was a sweet moment between the pair, and "romantic and intimate."

Zendaya arrived to the 2025 Golden Globes wearing a luxurious silk burnt orange gown, however all eyes were on her massive diamond ring on her ring finger.

The ring is a stunning oval diamond set on a thin gold band, which stood out after being photographed on the red carpet.

Zendaya stunned at the Golden Globes. Picture: Getty

Zendaya attends the 2025 Golden Globe Awards at The Beverly Hilton. Picture: Getty

When did Zendaya and Tom Holland start dating?

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been publicly dating since 2021, after a pap picture of the pair kissing went viral across social media.

However, the pair may have actually started dating in 2016 after the first film in the Spiderman franchise which they both starred in.

The duo keep a low profile, however they show their love for each other in adorable moments on social media, and went Instagram official in 2021.