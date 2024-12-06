Yung Miami responds to Stefon Diggs dating rumours

6 December 2024, 14:37

Yung Miami responds to Stefon Diggs dating rumours
Yung Miami responds to Stefon Diggs dating rumours. Picture: Getty

Yung Miami from City Girls has spoken out following rumours she is dating NFL player Stefon Diggs.

Yung Miami has revealed her relationship status after rumours started swirling that the City Girls rapper is dating NFL player Stefon Diggs.

The 30-year-old rapper was spotted at the same restaurant with Diggs whilst celebrating his birthday earlier this week, prompting fans to speculate whether they were an item.

For the first time, Yung Miami has spoken out about the rumoured relationship with the NFL player.

Yung Miami most recently dated Diddy.
Yung Miami most recently dated Diddy. Picture: Getty

Is Yung Miami dating Stefon Diggs?

Shortly after Yung Miami was spotted at the same restaurant as NFL player Stefon Diggs, fans thought the pair were dating.

However, the rapper has publicly spoken out on X to tell fans she is in fact single.

"I can't fall in love with no h**!!!" she said in one tweet. In a separate post, she declared, "Young, Rich, outside, & single!!!!!" adding a diamond emoji.

Stefon Diggs is an NFL player in Texas.
Stefon Diggs is an NFL player in Texas. Picture: Getty

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Romeka Brownlee, sparked rumours in the first place after she was seen celebrating the athlete's 31st birthday in Miami.

She posted then deleted an Instagram story of the number '31', which was the age he turned.

Yung Miami recently split from Diddy, who is currently in prison after being arrested and charged on offences including sex trafficking.

