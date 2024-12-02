Yung Miami sparks dating rumours with NFL player Stefon Diggs

Yung Miami has sparked rumours she is dating NFL player Stefon Diggs after breaking up with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Yung Miami has sparked rumours she is now dating NFL player Stefon Diggs after she split from ex Diddy.

The 30-year-old member of City Girls was spotted with the Houston Texans sportsman in Miami, reportedly celebrating his 31st birthday together.

Stefon Diggs was most recently in a relationship with actress La'Shontae Heckard, whose nickname is Tae Heckard.

Rumours have been swirling that the pair are now an item for a while, however the pair have been spotted. at the same restaurant celebrating Stefon Diggs' 31st birthday.

Yung Miami, whose real name is Caresha Brownlee, was pictured leaving the restaurant shortly after the NFL player also left to keep a low profile.

However, the rapper added more fuel to the fire after posting-then-deleting a sign reading 'Happy Birthday' with the number 31, the age Diggs turned over the weekend.

Yung Miami has also been spotted cheering on Diggs' NFL team in Texas and has been seen wearing his custom trainers with ASICS.

Despite the pair being spotted within the same proximity, neither have commented publicly on the status of their relationship.

The rapper most recently dated Diddy on-and-off for a few years, before splitting after the music mogul was arrested and charged for numerous offences including sex trafficking.