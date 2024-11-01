Is Young Thug free from prison and what did he do? His probation charges explained

Is Young Thug free from prison and what did he do? His probation charges explained. Picture: Getty Images

Has Young Thug been released from jail and what are his probation charges? Here's everything you need to know about the rapper's prison release.

Young Thug has been behind bars for more than 900 days following his arrest on racketeering and gang-related charges in May 2022.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, has been released from jail Thursday 31 October after pleading guilty to gang, drug and gun charges.

So, what does this mean for Young Thug and what does his probation charges mean for the rapper? Here's everything explained regarding his incarceration.

Rapper Young Thug has been in jail for over two years,. Picture: Getty

Has Young Thug been released from prison?

Young Thug has been sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation, with jail records showing he was released late yesterday evening.

In May 2022, prosecutors alleged the rap label he founded was a front for an organised crime syndicate responsible for "75 to 80% of violent crime" in Atlanta.

The rapper said: "I take full responsibility for my crimes, for my charges."

Atlanta rapper Young Thug rose to fame in 2014 with the singles 'Stoner' and 'Danny Glover'. Picture: Getty

Prosecutors had originally planned to recommend a sentence of 45 years, which included 25 in custody and 20 in probation.

Young Thug's RICO trial has ended up being Georgia's longest-running criminal trial in history.

As part of the deal, the rapper has plead guilty to one gang charge, three drug charges and two gun charges.

Young Thug has been freed. Picture: Getty

In a five-minute speech, he said “To really everybody that has got something to do with this situation, I want to say sorry.”

He described himself as “a good guy with a good heart” who found himself “in a lot of stuff because I was just nice or cool”.

"And I understand that you can’t be that way when you reach a certain height because it could end bad… and it could fall on you.”