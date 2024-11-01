Is Young Thug free from prison and what did he do? His probation charges explained

1 November 2024, 11:31 | Updated: 1 November 2024, 15:58

Is Young Thug free from prison and what did he do? His probation charges explained
Is Young Thug free from prison and what did he do? His probation charges explained. Picture: Getty Images

Has Young Thug been released from jail and what are his probation charges? Here's everything you need to know about the rapper's prison release.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Young Thug has been behind bars for more than 900 days following his arrest on racketeering and gang-related charges in May 2022.

The 33-year-old, whose real name is Jeffery Lamar Williams, has been released from jail Thursday 31 October after pleading guilty to gang, drug and gun charges.

So, what does this mean for Young Thug and what does his probation charges mean for the rapper? Here's everything explained regarding his incarceration.

Rapper Young Thug has been in jail for over two years,
Rapper Young Thug has been in jail for over two years,. Picture: Getty

Has Young Thug been released from prison?

Young Thug has been sentenced to time served and 15 years of probation, with jail records showing he was released late yesterday evening.

In May 2022, prosecutors alleged the rap label he founded was a front for an organised crime syndicate responsible for "75 to 80% of violent crime" in Atlanta.

The rapper said: "I take full responsibility for my crimes, for my charges."

Atlanta rapper Young Thug rose to fame in 2014 with the singles 'Stoner' and 'Danny Glover'
Atlanta rapper Young Thug rose to fame in 2014 with the singles 'Stoner' and 'Danny Glover'. Picture: Getty

Prosecutors had originally planned to recommend a sentence of 45 years, which included 25 in custody and 20 in probation.

Young Thug's RICO trial has ended up being Georgia's longest-running criminal trial in history.

As part of the deal, the rapper has plead guilty to one gang charge, three drug charges and two gun charges.

Young Thug has been freed.
Young Thug has been freed. Picture: Getty

In a five-minute speech, he said “To really everybody that has got something to do with this situation, I want to say sorry.”

He described himself as “a good guy with a good heart” who found himself “in a lot of stuff because I was just nice or cool”.

"And I understand that you can’t be that way when you reach a certain height because it could end bad… and it could fall on you.”

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together

Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together
Central Cee's debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness': Release date, tracklist & features

Central Cee's debut album 'Can't Rush Greatness': Release date, tracklist & features

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre joint album 'Missionary': Release date, tracklist & features

Snoop Dogg & Dr Dre joint album 'Missionary': Release date, tracklist & features

Channing Tatum dating history from ex-wife to kids amid Zoe Kravitz split

Channing Tatum dating history from ex-wife to kids amid Zoe Kravitz split

Trending

Is Lil Durk in prison and is he facing life in jail?

Is Lil Durk in prison and is he facing life in jail?

Who is Lil Durk's baby mama and girlfriend India Royale? Kids names and ages revealed

Who is Lil Durk's baby mama and girlfriend India Royale?

Levi Roots cooks up a storm with Robert Bruce for Black History Month!

Levi Roots cooks up a storm with Robert Bruce for Black History Month!

How to watch ‘Chris Brown: A history of violence’ documentary in the UK

How to watch ‘Chris Brown: A history of violence’ documentary in the UK

Lil Durk's 10-year-old son speaks out on father's arrest

Lil Durk's 10-year-old son speaks out on father's arrest

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working