Young Thug & Mariah The Scientist dating timeline: When they met and how long they've been together

With the news that Young Thug is set to be released from prison, here's the rapper and girlfriend Mariah The Scientist's relationship timeline.

Young Thug has been released from prison on a probation deal, and his girlfriend Mariah The Scientist has celebrated this news.

The 33-year-old rapper has been dating singer Mariah The Scientist since around 2021 and are still going strong in 2024.

So, how long have Young Thug and Mariah The Scientist been dating and how did they meet? Here's everything you need to know.

When and where did Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug meet?

In 2021, Mariah The Scientist and Young Thug met and were rumoured to have started dating.

The pair were snapped cosying up in the club together towards the end of the year, and even went to a NBA game.

They further fuelled the dating rumours after they appeared as bride and groom in her music video for 'Walked In'.

How old is Mariah The Scientist?

The singer Mariah The Scientist was born on October 27, 1997, making her currently 27-years-old.

She was discovered by Tory Lanez after releasing her debut EP on Soundcloud in 2018.

Mariah confirmed that she has dated Lil Yachty before meeting current boyfriend Young Thug.

What did Mariah the Scientist say about Young Thug's release?

Mariah, 27, has released an emotional statement hailing his release as 'the greatest opportunity we've ever been presented with'.'

"Thank you God, thank you God. This is more than what we prayed for," she said in a text message to WSBTV's Michael Seiden, adding that they "are so grateful" and that the situation was more than "what we had expected".

Mariah added that she and Young Thug, whose full name is Jeffery Williams, are excited to now "move forward with our life".