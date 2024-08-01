Why did Vybz Kartel go to jail and when did he get released?

Dancehall singer Vybz Kartel has been released from jail, but why did he go to prison and what crime was he arrested for?

After 13 years in jail, Dancehall singer Vybz Kartel has been released from jail in Jamaica.

The 48-year-old, who is known for his legendary tracks including 'Fever' and 'Summer Time' was freed on Wednesday 31 July.

Kartel, whose real name is Adidja Palmer, was initially arrested in 2011, however the Court of appeal ruled against a retrial for the artist.

The dancehall artist was been in prison for a decade. Picture: Getty

Why did Vybz Kartel go to jail?

Vybz Kartel went to jail after being arrested in 2011 along with three other men for the murder of their associate Clive “Lizard” Williams, whose body has never been recovered.

In 2014, the artist was sentenced to 35 years in prison, later reduced on appeal to 32 and a half.

However, Kartel maintained his innocence and appealed against his conviction, and was released in 2024.

"Mi a tell di yute dem stay out of f$@!%&!" - Words of warning from entertainer Vybz Kartel as he took his first steps into freedom in Kingston on Wednesday afternoon. The DJ, who was in custody for 13 years, was freed of a murder charge earlier today. #GLNRToday pic.twitter.com/qdVchRBCGC — Jamaica Gleaner (@JamaicaGleaner) July 31, 2024

How long was Vybz Kartel in jail for?

Vybz Kartel was in jail for 13 years - from 2011 to 2024. He was sentenced to 35 years in prison, which was later reduced to 32.5.

However, as judges ruled out a retrial, Vybz Kartel was freed in July 2024.

Palmer is reportedly in poor health, which was another factor in determining that a new trial was not merited.

Isat Buchanan, lawyer for Palmer and his co-defendents, told the Jamaica Gleaner: “This is their independence, their emancipation … We have always said this many times during interviews – God and time. We do the work while God grounded us in the faith and so were confident of this outcome.”