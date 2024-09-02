When does Selling Sunset return? Season 8 release date confirmed

When does Selling Sunset return? Season 8 release date confirmed. Picture: Netflix

By Anna Suffolk

Netflix's Selling Sunset is back for a new season, and here's everything you need to know including returning cast and release date.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Selling Sunset is back on our screens very shortly, and the drama has already started ahead of season 8.

The Netflix reality show follows LA-based realtors The Oppenheim Group and their estate agents such as Chrishell, Emma, Bre and Chelsea.

So, when does Selling Season come out on Netflix? Who is in the cast this season? Here's everything you need to know.

Mary and Amanza are back! Picture: Netflix

When does Selling Sunset season 8 get released on Netflix?

The exciting news is that Selling Sunset is coming out very soon - Friday 6th September at 8am BST to be exact.

Also, all 11 episodes of Selling Sunset will be released on Friday, meaning viewers can binge watch the series over the weekend instead of waiting for the next episode.

In the US, SS will likely be released at Midnight, judging by the UK release time.

Fan favourite Chrishell Stause is returning for season 8. Picture: Netflix

Who is in the cast for Selling Sunset season 8? Who is the new girl?

Confirmed returning cast members for Selling Sunset include:

Chrishell Stause

Mary Fitzgerald

Emma Hernan

Amanza Smith

Chelsea Lazkani

Bre Tiesi

Nicole Young

There is a new realtor to the Selling Sunset cast - Alanna Gold, who is a model and realtor from Canada.

Alanna is joining The Oppenheim Group. Picture: Netflix

What is the drama between Chelsea and the rest of the Selling Sunset cast?

Just days before the new season of Selling Sunset has come out, cast member Chelsea Lazkani took to social media to tell the 'truth' of what happens behind the scenes.

She tweeted: "I’ll tell you all the truth about the cast this season so you can make a decision on who to support. Most of you have been blind for so long and I’m sorry I didn’t before. I wanted to keep the peace to avoid being bashed or seen as jealous."

Lazkani's posts come after fellow cast member Chrishell took to social media to claim that a different version of events will air as to when they happened after watching a screener of the new series.

“Are we really still giving air time to LIARS that just want air time??” Chrishell questioned on her Instagram story.

The dispute appears to revolve around comments made by cast member Nicole Young about her co-star Emma Hernan, who is close with Chrishell and Chelsea.

Stause uploaded an Instagram of her, Lazkani, and Hernan on Sunday, 1 September, captioned “The days of us being afraid of lies being told are over. We have receipts and voices.”