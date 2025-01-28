Will Rihanna join A$AP Rocky in his court trial?

Will Rihanna join A$AP Rocky in his court trial? Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

With A$AP Rocky currently on trial amid his gun court case, will girlfriend Rihanna join him? Here's everything we know.

A$AP Rocky is currently on trial after being charged on two counts of felony assault from a 2021 incident where the rapper was accused of firing a gun at a former friend.

All eyes are on Rocky, as well as his partner Rihanna, who has two kids with the rapper, to see what happens next in the trial.

So, what is Rihanna's role in the A$AP Rocky court case and will she make an appearance in the courtroom? Here's everything we know.

Rihanna & A$AP Rocky are the ultimate couple. Picture: Getty

According to TMZ, RiRi is 'considering' attending court to support her beau A$AP Rocky as the trial is set to resume this week.

Rocky has pled not guilty to the two felony counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, and faces up to 24 years in prison if convicted.

The same publication said that upon the jury selection, Rihanna was a key part of selection. Potential jurors were asked if they were fans of the singer or if they'd bought any Fenty products.

Rakim Mayers, a.k.a. A$AP Rocky, is in court at the moment. Picture: Getty

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky have two children. Picture: Getty

Why is A$AP Rocky in court and what is the trial about?

A$AP Rocky is in court and is on trial after being charged with two counts of felony assault with a semiautomatic firearm.

A$AP Relli (whose real name is Terrell Ephron), accused former friend Rocky of firing a gun near him at a Hollywood hotel in 2021.

In opening statements on Friday, prosecutors described the rapper as the aggressor and claimed he orchestrated a plan to shoot his childhood friend and collaborator following a disagreement.