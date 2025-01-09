Nelly & Ashanti Docuseries: How to watch and when its released

Nelly & Ashanti Docuseries: How to watch and when its released. Picture: Getty

Nelly and his wife Ashanti are set to star in a docuseries about their life including their pregnancy and marriage. Here's everything you need to know including release date and how to watch.

R&B sweethearts Ashanti and Nelly are set to bring their adorable love story including marriage and kids to TV screens soon.

The singers are currently filming a docuseries about their lives, and the pair have lots to talk about amid their whirlwind reconciliation in 2023.

So, when does the Nelly and Ashanti TV series get released and where can I watch? Here's everything you need to know.

When is Nelly & Ashanti's TV show coming out?

Deadline has reported that the R&B stars are now filming a docuseries about their life.

There is currently no word as to when the series is set to be released, but we do know that the duo are executive producers.

The series comes from Critical Content, the company behind Netflix documentary Sly and MTV’s Catfish.

Where can I watch Nelly & Ashanti's TV show?

It has been confirmed that Nelly and Ashanti's series will be airing on Peacock.

It is part of production company Critical Content's partnership expansion plan for more reality shows and documentaries.

The couple previously dated from 2003 to 2013, before reconciling in 2023 and quietly getting married in December 2023. The pair now share son KK together, who was born in summer 2024.