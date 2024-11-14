How to watch Mike Tyson VS Jake Paul fight in the UK & what time it's on

How to watch Mike Tyson VS Jake Paul fight in the UK & what time it's on. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

What date and time is Mike Tyson VS Jake Paul boxing match? Here's everything you need to know about their fight including where and when to watch in the UK.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Jake Paul will take on Mike Tyson later this week in a historic boxing match, which will see the newcomer fight the legendary boxer.

Up to 80,000 fans are set to watch the fight between the 58-year-old and 27-year-old at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, with millions more watching across the world on Netflix.

So, where and when can you watch the Mike Tyson VS Jake Paul fight livestream? Here's everything you need to know.

Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson Boxing Match Press Conference. Picture: Getty

How to watch Mike Tyson VS Jake Paul boxing match in the UK

Luckily for fans, Jake Paul and Mike Tyson's fight will be live streamed on Netflix, meaning that all you need is a Netflix subscription to watch.

Mike Tyson and Jake Paul are expected to make their way to the ring around 4am UK time this coming Saturday, equating to approximately 10pm local time on Friday in Arlington, Texas.

The start of the fights, where there is four in total, will start at 7pm local time, or 1am UK time.

Mike Tyson speaks at a press conference at the Toyota Music Factory in Irving, Texas on November 13, 2024. Picture: Getty

What is the full fight card for Jake Paul VS Mike Tyson?

Jake Paul vs Mike Tyson

Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano

Neeraj Goyat vs Whindersson Nunes

Mario Barrios vs Abel Ramos

Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul. Picture: Getty

Mike Tyson will make his return to professional boxing after 19 years, and faces Jake Paul.

Paul has gone 10-1 since going pro as a boxer, previously finding fame as a YouTube star alongside his brother Logan Paul.

This will be a heavyweight bout, with Paul's record including 7 KO's, and Tyson's stands at 50-6, with 44 KOS.