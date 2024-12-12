Marcus Jordan sparks dating rumours with Eddie Murphy's ex-wife amid Larsa Pippen split

12 December 2024, 11:32

Marcus Jordan sparks dating rumours with Eddie Murphy's ex-wife amid Larsa Pippen split. Picture: Getty

By Anna Suffolk

33-year-old Marcus Jordan was seen packing on the PDA with Eddie Murphy's ex-wife Nicole, 56, amid his split from Larsa Pippen.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Marcus Jordan, son of NBA player Michael Jordan, has sparked dating rumours with Eddie Murphy's ex-wife Nicole following his split from Larsa Pippen.

The 33-year-old dated his father's ex-teammate Scottie Pippen's ex-wife Larsa, 50, for a year and has now seemingly moved on with Nicole, 56, who was married to actor Eddie for 13 years.

Marcus and Nicole were seen getting cosy during an event in Miami over the weekend, with fans speculating that things might be hotting up between the pair.

Marcus Jordan was seen 'getting cosy' with Nicole Murphy.
Marcus Jordan was seen 'getting cosy' with Nicole Murphy. Picture: Getty

Is Marcus Jordan dating Eddie Murphy's ex-wife Nicole?

The 33-year-old son of NBA legend Michael Jordan was seen getting cosy with Nicole Murphy in pictures obtained by this publication.

The pair could be seen looking cosy together outside of DJ Khaled's party in Miami.

It is also reported that the pair didn't leave the event until 6am, and were pictured embracing. Neither Nicole or Marcus has commented on the budding relationship rumours.

Nicole was married to Eddie Murphy for over 20 years.
Nicole was married to Eddie Murphy for over 20 years. Picture: Getty
Larsa and Marcus have reportedly split.
Larsa and Marcus split earlier this year. . Picture: Getty

The outing between the pair comes almost a year after Nicole announced that her partner of one year, actor Warren Braithwaite, had passed away following a cancer diagnosis.

The model shared the news on her Instagram Stories at the time, writing alongside a photo of herself with her late partner: "I miss you so much my love. May you rest in peace my sweet."

Nicole was married to Eddie Murphy for over a decade, and share 32-year-old son Myles, and daughters Bria, 35, Shayne, 30, Zola, 24, and Bella, 22, together.

