10 July 2024, 15:21

Ludacris parties with 22-year-old daughter Karma in Las Vegas club. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

Ludacris fans can't believe how grown up his daughter Karma, 22, has become after the pair went clubbing in Las Vegas together.

Ludacris shocked fans after sharing an adorable picture with his 22-year-old daughter Karma, and shared that the pair went clubbing in Las Vegas together.

The 46-year-old rapper took to social media to share a series of photos with him and eldest child Karma Bridges, who is nearly 23.

Fans couldn't believe how grown up Ludacris' daughter is, after she appeared as a young child in the 'Diamond in the Back' music video back in 2004.

"AS CRAZY AS IT SOUNDS, I always Dreamt of the day that I would PARTY in Vegas with my DAUGHTER, but I also had reservations on how OLD I WOULD FEEL," said Ludacris in the caption to his Instagram post.

Well That day has FINALLY come", he continued. "Now who do you think acted more immature in the club?"

Ludacris shared lots of pictures of him and his daughter partying in Las Vegas clubs as he performed some hits.

Fans took to the comment section to share their delight at Ludacris and his daughter spending quality time together as one said: "Karma looks so grown!" as another quipped: "I remember when she was a baby!"

Just last month Ludacris also shared pictures of Karma's college graduation, and told PEOPLE at the time: "She is a multi-talented beautiful young woman. Her passion for her craft is infectious ... And I wish her unbounded success and happiness.”

Ludacris shares Karma with ex Christine White, and has three other children - Cai, 10, Cadence, 8, and Chance, 2, with wife Eudoxie Bridges.

