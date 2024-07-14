What time is Love Island on tonight, 14th July? Clash with EURO 2024 Final explained

What time is Love Island on tonight amid the EURO 2024 Final? Here's everything you need to know about a possible schedule change.

Love Island UK has confirmed it will air at a different time tonight, Sunday, 14 July due to a clash with the 2024 Euro 2024 Final of England vs Spain.

The hit ITV2 reality show normally airs at 9pm, however ITV have confirmed that the air time will be staying the same despite the Euro 2024 final.

So, what time does Love Island start tonight and where can I watch after the football? Here's everything you need to know.

Is Love Island on tonight due to the Euro Final?

ITV has confirmed that tonight's episode of Love Island (Sunday 14th) will air at 9pm despite the Euro 2024 final.

Love Island was pushed back to 10pm during the semi-final between England and the Netherlands on Wednesday, 10 July.

However, fans spotted that the episode had been uploaded to streaming service ITVX at 9pm, so they could watch earlier.

Sunday night's episode of Love Island will air at the usual time of 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX, with Aftersun following straight after at 10pm.

Coverage of the football match begins at 6.30pm on ITV, with kick off at 8pm, and is scheduled to run through until 10.45pm.

The game itself will be wrapped up by 10pm if it ends in normal time.

LOVE ISLAND AIRS TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX

