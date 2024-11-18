Jonathan Majors Net Worth: How much is he worth in 2024?

Jonathan Majors Net Worth: How much is he worth in 2024? Picture: Getty Images

What is Jonathan Majors' net worth in 2024? Here's his wealth from acting revealed amid his engagement to Meagan Good.

Jonathan Majors has recently made headlines after announcing his engagement to fellow actor Meagan Good, and fans are curious to find out his net worth.

The 34-year-old Marvel and Creed actor has also been involved in a string of controversies over the past year, after being arrested for domestic violence and sentenced to attend an intervention programme.

So, what is Jonathan Majors' net worth in 2024 and how much is he worth? Here's everything we know.

Jonathan Majors is facing ongoing legal trouble after claims of assault. Picture: Getty

What is Jonathan Majors' Net Worth in 2024?

Jonathan Majors is rumoured to be worth around $500,000 according to site Celebrity Net Worth.

The actor has faced financial trouble after his legal troubles after being found guilty of reckless assault and harassment of his former girlfriend.

Marvel Studios dropped Majors from all their upcoming projects, and was poised to become a key figure in the next iteration of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) before his legal trouble. His net worth has supposedly plummeted following his legal issues and shelved film projects.

Jonathan Majors and Meagan Good are now engaged. Picture: Getty Images

Majors' now fiancé Meagan Good has a net worth of around $5 million according to the same site, and sources have told publications that she foots the bill for many of her and Majors' expenses.

"Meagan pays for everything," a source revealed to Life & Style, and is also said to be paying for child support of Majors' teenage daughter from another relationship.

The pair announced their engagement on the red carpet in November 2024, with Good flashing her diamond ring to the camera as they took pictures.