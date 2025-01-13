Jhene Aiko shares pictures of real LA house before it burned down amid fake photos

13 January 2025, 14:32

Jhene Aiko shares pictures of real LA house before it burned down amid fake photos
Jhene Aiko shares pictures of real LA house before it burned down amid fake photos. Picture: Getty / Instagram

R&B singer Jhene Aiko has shared pictures of her burnt down LA home after trolls shared 'fake' images of the house.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Singer Jhene Aiko has responded after internet users accused her of 'faking' her devastating Los Angeles house fire.

The 36-year-old mother of two tragically revealed last week that her Palasides home caught fire amid the LA wildfires, returned to where her house once stood to update fans about her situation.

She spoke out against cruel social media comments after The Shade Room reposted the news of her home.

Jhené Aiko shared the tragic news that she lost her home.
Jhené Aiko shared the tragic news that she lost her home. Picture: Getty

Some internet users voice criticism after noting that the singer can afford to replace her belongings, whilst others may not be able to.

However, Aiko was quick to respond to trolls as she wrote: "The fact some of you think I have Paris Hilton money is wild."

She continued: "I don't got it like that but I do have a big, loving family that is worth more than anything."

Jhene and Namiko share a close bond.
Jhene lived in the home with her daughter Namiko. . Picture: Instagram @jheneaiko
Jhene shared pictures of her LA home.
Jhene shared pictures of her LA home. Picture: Instagram

She also revealed that as a child, her family home also burnt down, saying "I never understood why some of the kids at school were so mean about it, because they thought we were rich when we weren't."

Reflecting on her current situation, she said, "I am fortunate enough to be in a better situation than back then. And I pray I can have as much grace as my mother did during that time."

"I work very hard for my family. I pray that you all stay safe. God Bless."

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Maya Jama dating history: from Stormzy to Ben Simmons

Maya Jama dating history: from split with Stormzy to Ben Simmons engagement

Who is Central Cee? Height, Age, Birthday, Girlfriend, Heritage & More Revealed

Who is Central Cee? Ethnicity, Height, Real Name & More Revealed

Who plays Mufasa? Aaron Pierre's height, net worth, ethnicity & films he's been in

Who plays Mufasa? Aaron Pierre's height, net worth, ethnicity & films he's been in

What time does Love Island All Stars start & how long is it on for?

What time does Love Island All Stars start & how long is it on for?

Trending

Does Aaron Pierre have a wife or girlfriend? His dating history revealed

Does Aaron Pierre have a wife or girlfriend? His dating history revealed

Why did Megan Barton-Hanson pull out of Love Island All Stars?

Why did Megan Barton-Hanson pull out of Love Island All Stars?

Jhene Aiko reveals her house was burnt down in Los Angeles fires

Jhene Aiko reveals her house was burnt down in Los Angeles fires

Why did Love Island All Stars’ Kaz Crossley get arrested & go to jail in Dubai?

Why did Love Island All Stars’ Kaz Crossley get arrested & go to jail in Dubai?

Fans react to 'Aaron Pierre That's Mufasa' viral video

Fans react to 'Aaron Pierre That's Mufasa' viral video

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working