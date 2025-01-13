Jhene Aiko shares pictures of real LA house before it burned down amid fake photos

Jhene Aiko shares pictures of real LA house before it burned down amid fake photos. Picture: Getty / Instagram

R&B singer Jhene Aiko has shared pictures of her burnt down LA home after trolls shared 'fake' images of the house.

Singer Jhene Aiko has responded after internet users accused her of 'faking' her devastating Los Angeles house fire.

The 36-year-old mother of two tragically revealed last week that her Palasides home caught fire amid the LA wildfires, returned to where her house once stood to update fans about her situation.

She spoke out against cruel social media comments after The Shade Room reposted the news of her home.

Jhené Aiko shared the tragic news that she lost her home. Picture: Getty

Some internet users voice criticism after noting that the singer can afford to replace her belongings, whilst others may not be able to.

However, Aiko was quick to respond to trolls as she wrote: "The fact some of you think I have Paris Hilton money is wild."

She continued: "I don't got it like that but I do have a big, loving family that is worth more than anything."

Jhene lived in the home with her daughter Namiko. . Picture: Instagram @jheneaiko

Jhene shared pictures of her LA home. Picture: Instagram

She also revealed that as a child, her family home also burnt down, saying "I never understood why some of the kids at school were so mean about it, because they thought we were rich when we weren't."

Reflecting on her current situation, she said, "I am fortunate enough to be in a better situation than back then. And I pray I can have as much grace as my mother did during that time."

"I work very hard for my family. I pray that you all stay safe. God Bless."