Jhené Aiko shares tribute to 16-year-old daughter Namiko on her birthday

21 November 2024, 12:12

Jhené Aiko shares tribute to 16-year-old daughter Namiko on her birthday. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

By Anna Suffolk

Singer Jhené Aiko, 36, has given her 16-year-old daughter Namiko the sweetest birthday message on social media!

Jhené Aiko has penned a tribute to her daughter Namiko as she celebrates her 16th birthday.

The 36-year-old R&B singer took to Instagram to honour her firstborn child with sweet messages and pictures of her and Namiko Love throughout the years.

Namiko, whose father is Aiko's ex O'Ryan, was born in 2008 when Aiko was 20. Namiko's younger brother is 2-year-old Noah, who Jhené Aiko shares with Big Sean.

Music artist Jhene Aiko and her daughter Namiko Aiko pictured in 2018.
Music artist Jhene Aiko and her daughter Namiko Aiko pictured in 2018. Picture: Getty

Jhené penned a post, telling her daughter "Ever since I met you I just wanted to make you proud."

Alongside a carousel with pictures of her and Namiko, she continued: "I’ll never forget how many people were in the delivery room waiting to meet you."

"Thank you for your patience, your understanding, your strength, your company, your wisdom, your sense of humor, your fashion advice."

Jhene and Namiko share a close bond.
Jhene and Namiko share a close bond. Picture: Instagram @jheneaiko

Aiko continued: "Thank you for being YOU, through and through. I’ll save my 4 page letter to give to you later. I can’t believe it’s been 16 years! I’ll be crying all day."

Namiko's father O'Ryan also penned a tribute to Namiko on her 16th birthday, making a video of all their moments together.

He said: "There are no words that can describe the feeling I get when I see you, think of you, talk to you. Some call it love but I know it’s beyond that."

