Jhene Aiko reveals her house was burnt down in Los Angeles fires

Jhene Aiko reveals her house was burnt down in Los Angeles fires. Picture: GETTY

By Anna Suffolk

R&B singer Jhené Aiko has shared that her house was burnt down amid the Los Angeles fires.

Jhene Aiko has shared that her LA home in the Pacific Palisades area has burned down after posting a heartbreaking message on social media.

The 36-year-old singer is just one of the many celebs who have tragically lost their homes amid the Los Angeles wildfires, as Beyonce's mother Tina Knowles also shared that her home was destroyed.

Aiko took to Instagram to break the news to her millions of fans, and let her audience know that her two children and animals are safe.

Jhené Aiko shared the tragic news that she lost her home. Picture: Getty

Jhene Aiko shared to her 17 million Instagram followers that her house had succumbed to the Los Angeles wildfires in the Pacific Palasides area.

She penned: "me and my children's home is gone [heartbreak emoji] burned to the ground with all of our things inside."

"Lord have mercy [prayer hands emoji] Thankful we still have each other [blue heart emoji] starting from scratch. My heart is so heavy."

Jhene Aiko has shared the heartbreaking news. Picture: Getty

Jhene and daughter Namiko share a close bond. Picture: Instagram @jheneaiko

Aiko has two children - a 16-year-old daughter Namiko and two-year-old son Noah Hasani with current boyfriend Big Sean.

She began her message on Instagram by writing: "praying for everyone this morning."

"those who lost their home, those who lost their life's work, those who lost their life. praying for my city. praying for the wild life and lost pets. praying for the world [blue heart emoji]"

Jhene had purchased the Pacific Palisades mansion for $5.6million in July 2023.