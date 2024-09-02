Is Adele retiring from music? Singer makes shock announcement at Munich residency

By Anna Suffolk

Adele made a shocking statement at her final residency performance in Munich, leading fans to speculate whether she is retiring from music.

Adele has left fans speculating that she has retired from making music after making a shocking statement on the final show of her Munich residency in Germany.

The 36-year-old British singer, who also revealed she is engaged to Rich Paul, announced she is set to take an 'incredibly long' hiatus from music in order to focus on family life.

Adele last released '30' in 2021, and has spent the past few years touring the album, including residencies in Vegas and Germany.

Is Adele quitting music?

Adele made a shocking statement to reveal she is taking a break from music, telling fans "I will not see you for an incredibly long time."

“I’m not the most comfortable performer, I know that, but I am very f–king good at it, and I have really enjoyed performing for nearly three years now, which is the longest I’ve ever done and probably the longest I will ever do,” she told fans at the 10th and final show of her Munich residency.

“I have spent the last seven years building a new life for myself, and I want to live it now,” she said through tears. “I want to live my new life that I’ve been building.”

“but after that [10 shows in Vegas], i will not see you for an incredibly long time… i just need a rest. i’ve spent the last 7 years building the life for myself, I want to live it now. I want to live my new life I’ve been building” — Adele pic.twitter.com/LwviKRcVAe — fran sainz⁵⁵🍷 (@adeledrinkswine) August 31, 2024

The new life in question is that of a whirlwind romance with sports agent Rich Paul, who have been dating since 2021.

The news comes less than a month after Adele confirmed longstanding rumours that she and Paul, 43, are set to wed.

After spotting a Munich concertgoer holding a sign with a marriage proposal on it in early August, the superstar said, “I can’t marry you because I’m already getting married” before showing her engagement ring.