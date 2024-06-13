Gucci Mane defended by wife after his protégé 1017 rapper Enchanting dies aged 26

Gucci Mane defended by wife after his protégé 1017 rapper Enchanting dies aged 26. Picture: Getty Images

Gucci Mane's wife Keyshia has spoken out after the rapper received backlash following protégé Enchanting's death at the age of 26.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Gucci Mane's wife has jumped to the defence of the rapper after he received some backlash following the death of his protégé rapper Enchanting at the age of 26.

Channing Nicole Larry, who went by the stage name Enchanting, sadly died earlier this week following drug withdrawals and an overdose, according to her management.

Gucci Mane was one of the first to pay tribute in the rap scene, however received backlash after some fans alleged 1017 Records was 'cursed' and began to speculate over the young woman's death.

Rapper Enchanting and Gucci Mane were close pals. Picture: Getty

In the comment section of Gucci Mane's tribute to Enchanting, some fans accused him and his record label: "The ghost of pookie then cursed the 1017 label man!"

Another quipped "So all of Gucci artists is either dead or in jail????,' one user also asked while another noted, 'It's just too many coincidences when we talking about gucci".

As well as rapper Enchanting's tragic death this week, another rapper and fellow 1017 labelmate Big Scarr also died in 2022 from an accidental prescription drug overdose.

Rapper Enchanting (L) has sadly passed away aged 26. Picture: Getty

After some critics accused Gucci Mane and his record label 1017 of being 'cursed', his wife Keyshia Ka'oir Davis quickly jumped to comment section of the tribute Instagram post and defended him.

"Leave my husband alone! He signs these artist to help them & give them a better life! I wish it wasn't like this ! Chant we love you baby girl ! RIH," she wrote in the comment section.

Enchanting died at the age of 26 after being taken off life support after suffering from drug withdrawals, a representative of her management team told The Shade Room.