1017 rapper Enchanting dead aged 26: Inside her cause of death. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

Rapper Enchanting has sadly died at the age of 26, and here is everything we know about the label mate of Gucci Mane's cause of death.

The 26-year-old rapper Enchanting, whose real name was Channing Nicole Larry, has sadly died after being taken off life support.

The Texas-based rapper was signed to Gucci Mane's 1017 label from 2020 to earlier this year, and was dubbed an up-and-coming rapper by her former label boss.

Gucci Mane took to social media to share his condolences to the rapper and her family after her shock death at the age of 26, with the cause of death now being revealed.

What was rapper Enchanting's cause of death?

Enchanting sadly passed away after her intensive care machine was turned off after some time in hospital.

In a statement to The Shade Room, a representative from the rapper's management said the 26-year-old was suffering from drug withdrawals and had overdosed.

“She came to my house the last four days to get clean. She tried her best and I did everything I could to help her, she tried,” the rep told the outlet.

Who was rapper Enchanting? What songs was she known for?

Enchanting was a rising star in the US rap scene, and after being signed by Gucci Mane in 2020, her career skyrocketed.

She appeared on one of the rapper's mixtapes titled Gucci Mane Presents: So Icy Summer, and was known for her tracks 'No Luv' and 'IDL'.