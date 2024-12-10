Fat Joe reveals whether he will keep his name amid 200lb weight loss

10 December 2024, 16:20

Fat Joe reveals whether he will keep his name amid 200lb weight loss
Fat Joe reveals whether he will keep his name amid 200lb weight loss. Picture: Getty

Rapper Fat Joe has revealed whether or not he will remain as 'Fat Joe' amid his 200lb weight loss with the help of Ozempic.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fat Joe has shared whether or not he will keep his rap name 'Fat Joe' after sharing his 200lb weight loss from Ozempic.

The 54-year-old has been known as this moniker throughout his 30-year rap career, but recently slimmed down after taking the weight loss drug Ozempic.

Fat Joe, whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is known for his hits including 'Lean Back', and spoke to Big Boy TV about his trimmer figure.

Fat Joe has recently trimmed down.
Fat Joe has recently trimmed down. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the interviewer, Fat Joe revealed he has lost even more weight after his friend Big Pun died. "I had lost maybe 100-something pounds, but I was still big. I was almost 500 pounds,” he said.

“And then a friend of mine died, he was 20-something. He was the funniest fat dude. I went to his funeral and he had a daughter like me. It was almost like Ebenezer Scrooge — I walked up in the funeral and I said, ‘This is gonna happen to you and you’re gonna leave your family looking like this.’

“And that’s when I went on super lose weight mode, working out two times a day, not even eating a cracker. I call it crackhead mode, you know what I’m saying?”

Fat Joe Speaks on NEW Music, World Series, Todays Price, Ozempic Weight Loss + More | NEW Interview

Fat Joe then said that he refuses to drop the 'Fat' section of his name, due to the decades he has spent branding himself with this moniker.

“With Fat Joe, we’ve spent so many millions of dollars to this day. When I come out at the World Series, they say, ‘rapper Fat Joe.’ If they just said, ‘rapper Joe,’ you wouldn’t know who the hell that is,” he said. “We spent all of our money pumping up Fat Joe that even if I slimmed down way more than this, I gotta be Fat Joe!”

Fat Joe even dressed as the weight-loss drug for halloween this year.

Here Are All The Ways You Can Listen To Capital XTRA

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

Foxy Brown appears to respond amid Jay-Z sexual assault lawsuit

Foxy Brown appears to respond amid Jay-Z sexual assault lawsuit

When is SZA’s new album ‘Lana’ coming out? Release date & time

When is SZA’s new album ‘Lana’ coming out? Singer confirms 2024 release date

Drake given court date in UMG lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

Drake given court date in UMG lawsuit over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

Saweetie responds to 21 Savage dating rumours

Saweetie responds to 21 Savage dating rumours

Trending

Offset spotted with model Anok Yai amid Cardi B divorce

Offset spotted with model Anok Yai amid Cardi B divorce

How old was Jay-Z when he met Beyonce and how long have they been together?

How old was Jay-Z when he met Beyonce and how long have they been together?

The 20 best Hip-Hop & RnB albums of 2024

The 20 best Hip-Hop & RnB albums of 2024

Yung Miami responds to Stefon Diggs dating rumours

Yung Miami responds to Stefon Diggs dating rumours

Kendrick Lamar reignites Drake feud with 'Grand National' tour dates

Kendrick Lamar reignites Drake feud with 'Grand National' tour dates

Live Playlists

Slow Jams
30 Years of UK Garage

Featured Podcasts

Book Club with Leah Davis

Homegrown: The Podcast

The Read

Black Women Working