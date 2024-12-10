Fat Joe reveals whether he will keep his name amid 200lb weight loss

Fat Joe reveals whether he will keep his name amid 200lb weight loss. Picture: Getty

Rapper Fat Joe has revealed whether or not he will remain as 'Fat Joe' amid his 200lb weight loss with the help of Ozempic.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Fat Joe has shared whether or not he will keep his rap name 'Fat Joe' after sharing his 200lb weight loss from Ozempic.

The 54-year-old has been known as this moniker throughout his 30-year rap career, but recently slimmed down after taking the weight loss drug Ozempic.

Fat Joe, whose real name is Joseph Antonio Cartagena, is known for his hits including 'Lean Back', and spoke to Big Boy TV about his trimmer figure.

Fat Joe has recently trimmed down. Picture: Getty

Speaking to the interviewer, Fat Joe revealed he has lost even more weight after his friend Big Pun died. "I had lost maybe 100-something pounds, but I was still big. I was almost 500 pounds,” he said.

“And then a friend of mine died, he was 20-something. He was the funniest fat dude. I went to his funeral and he had a daughter like me. It was almost like Ebenezer Scrooge — I walked up in the funeral and I said, ‘This is gonna happen to you and you’re gonna leave your family looking like this.’

“And that’s when I went on super lose weight mode, working out two times a day, not even eating a cracker. I call it crackhead mode, you know what I’m saying?”

Fat Joe Speaks on NEW Music, World Series, Todays Price, Ozempic Weight Loss + More | NEW Interview

Fat Joe then said that he refuses to drop the 'Fat' section of his name, due to the decades he has spent branding himself with this moniker.

“With Fat Joe, we’ve spent so many millions of dollars to this day. When I come out at the World Series, they say, ‘rapper Fat Joe.’ If they just said, ‘rapper Joe,’ you wouldn’t know who the hell that is,” he said. “We spent all of our money pumping up Fat Joe that even if I slimmed down way more than this, I gotta be Fat Joe!”

Fat Joe even dressed as the weight-loss drug for halloween this year.