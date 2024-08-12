Who is Ella Mai’s boyfriend Jayson Tatum? Age, net worth & more

Who is Ella Mai’s boyfriend Jayson Tatum? Age, net worth & more. Picture: Getty Images

Ella Mai has been dating NBA player and Olympian Jayson Tatum since 2019. Here's everything you need to know after they welcomed their first child together.

Ella Mai, 29, has welcomed her first child with boyfriend Jayson Tatum, who she has been dating since 2019, and fans are eager to find out more about him.

Tatum is no stranger to the public eye, and is a star in his own right - he is a basketball player who plays for the Boston Celtics NBA team and also recently won Gold at the 2024 Olympics as part of Team USA's basketball team.

So, who is Ella Mai's boyfriend Jayson Tatum, how old is he, what is his net worth and how many children does he have? Here's everything you need to know.

Jayson Tatum is an NBA player.
Jayson Tatum is an NBA player. Picture: Getty

How old is Jayson Tatum?

Jayson Tatum is a 26-year-old basketball player from St Louis, Missouri. He was born on March 3 1998 and joined the Boston Celtics in 2017, where he has been ever since.

He plays NBA basketball, and has played for the all-star version too. Tatum is six foot eight in height, (2.03m).

What is Jayson Tatum's Net Worth in 2024?

According to Forbes, Jayson Tatum is worth a whopping $46 million.

This is down to his NBA earnings as well as some huge endorsement deals from the likes of Netflix and Nike.

Jayson won gold at the 2024 Olympics.
Jayson won gold at the 2024 Olympics. Picture: Getty Images

How many kids does Jayson Tatum have?

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics hugs his child, Deuce Tatum.
Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics hugs his child, Deuce Tatum. Picture: Getty

Jayson Tatum has two children - Jayson Jr, commonly nicknamed as 'Deuce', 6, and his newborn child with Ella Mai.

He welcomed his son with ex-girlfriend Toriah Lachel in 2017, who was his high school girlfriend.

Tatum enjoys being a young father as he and his son are "growing up together."

