Ella Mai welcomes first baby with long-term boyfriend Jayson Tatum

12 August 2024, 11:14 | Updated: 12 August 2024, 14:05

Ella Mai welcomes first baby with long-term boyfriend Jayson Tatum. Picture: Getty Images

By Anna Suffolk

'Trip' singer Ella Mai has welcomed her first child with Olympian boyfriend Jayson Tatum.

Ella Mai has given birth to her first baby with sports star boyfriend Jayson Tatum, after keeping her pregnancy a secret.

The British singer, known for her hits including 'Boo'd Up', carried a newborn in her arms while posing with her boyfriend, who recently competed on Team USA's basketball team.

The video has been circulating across social media, as Ella Mai has taken a six-month social media break, possibly to keep her pregnancy private from the public.

Ella Mai has had her first baby! Picture: Alamy

Jayson, 26, and Ella, 29, were recorded cuddling a newborn baby alongside Tatum's 6-year-old son, and his mother, per Page Six.

Fans first learned of Ella's pregnancy in June 2024 after the singer was pictured at a Boston Celtics game wearing a jersey with what looked like a baby bump.

Ella and Jayson have not addressed the pregnancy or birth news publicly yet, and the baby's name or gender has also been kept under wraps.

Jayson Tatum won gold as part of Team USA's basketball team. Picture: Alamy

Ella Mai and Jayson Tatum have never publicly confirmed their relationship, however they have been linked since 2019 after being papped at an NBA match.

Tatum plays for the Boston Celtics, and in 2022, the singer dodged some questions about her dating life, telling The Breakfast Club: "I'm a basketball fan definitely, but you know I'm not one to talk about my dating life."

The interviewer asked: They say you're a Boston Celtics fan and possibly dating a Boston Celtic. Is there any truth to that?" he asked at the time, leading to her response.

