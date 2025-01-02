Coi Leray Pregnant: Baby's due date, gender & Trippie Redd pregnancy details

Coi Leray Pregnant: Baby's due date, gender & Trippie Redd pregnancy details. Picture: Getty

Coi Leray has confirmed she is pregnant and expecting a baby with Trippie Redd. Here's everything you need to know about the pregnancy details including due date and gender.

Coi Leray has revealed she is pregnant and expecting her first baby with fellow rapper Trippie Redd.

The rappers, 27 and 25 respectively, shared the exciting news on Instagram on New Year's Day, with Coi saying she is a "rock star mummy".

So, when is Coi Leray's due date and what is the sex of her baby? Here's everything we know about her pregnancy.

The 27-year-old revealed she is expecting a baby. Picture: Getty

When is Coi Leray and Trippie Redd's baby due?

The pair have not revealed the due date of their little one as of yet, however Coi did share some more pregnancy details on her Instagram stories.

"I’m a rock star mommy, we ready for 2025," Leray captioned a series of snaps of her bump on Instagram.

On her Instagram Stories, she confirmed how far along she is, writing: "I'm over 4 months, I'm just small as hell of course" meaning her due date is likely to be in Spring/ Summer 2025.

Coi is going to become a mother! Picture: Getty

What is the gender of Coi Leray & Trippie Redd's baby?

The adorable pair have not announced the sex of their little one, and appear to be keeping it private for the time being.

Coi Leray & Trippie Redd dated briefly in 2019 and split, however the pair went their separate ways until Summer 2024.

Redd later confirmed to TMZ in September 2024 that he and Leray were dating again and he slid into her DMs in hopes of giving their romance a second chance.