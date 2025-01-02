Coi Leray & Trippie Redd: From pregnancy to when they first started dating

Coi Leray & Trippie Redd: From pregnancy to when they first started dating. Picture: GETTY

By Anna Suffolk

Rappers Coi Leray and Trippie Redd have announced they are expecting their first baby together, and here is everything you need to know about their relationship.

Coi Leray and Trippie Redd have revealed they are expecting their first child together in an Instagram post to celebrate the new year.

The 'Players' rapper, 27 and the 'Hurts Me' rapper, 25, shared that they are set to become parents in 2025, having reconciled their relationship in the summer of 2024.

So, here's a timeline of the pair's relationship including when they first started dating to their pregnancy.

Trippie Redd and Coi Leray reconciled last year. Picture: Getty

When did Coi Leray start dating Trippie Redd?

Coi Leray and fellow rapper Trippie Redd dated for number of months in 2019, but the pair went through a tumultuous public split that year.

On Trippie's album A Love Letter to You 4, Trippie directly addressed their relationship in a song titled 'Leray'.The lyrics read:"It was love at first sight and misery after two months / Always feeling f**ked up either by love or no love.

The pair got back together in August 2024, and since then have been sharing a few snippets of their relationship across social media.

The 27-year-old revealed she is expecting a baby. Picture: Getty

Is Coi Leray pregnant with Trippie Redd's baby?

Coi Leray announced her pregnancy on New Year's Day, sharing a series of photos that revealed her baby bump. “I’m a rock star mommy,” she captioned the post.

“We ready for 2025," Coi said and showed off her growing bump, as other pictures share the pair cradling the bump together.

One celebratory image includes pink balloons spelling out her name.

Leray shared more details on her Instagram Stories, confirming she is “over 4 months” along in her pregnancy and including a note about her petite frame: “I’m just small as hell of course.”

Fans and fellow artists were quick to congratulate the couple on their baby news.

Shenseea said: "Congrats! You finally got what you wanted, you're gonna loveee the journey sis."