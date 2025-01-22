Chris Brown sues Warner Bros for $500 million over 'History of Violence' documentary

22 January 2025, 10:54

Chris Brown sues Warner Bros for $500 million over 'History of Violence' documentary
Chris Brown sues Warner Bros for $500 million over 'History of Violence' documentary. Picture: Getty

Chris Brown has filed a $500 million lawsuit against Warner Bros after a documentary called 'Chris Brown: A History of Violence' alleged he was an abuser.

R&B singer Chris Brown has filed a lawsuit against studio Warner Bros after a documentary claimed he was a 'serial rapist and sexual abuser'.

The 35-year-old is suing the production studio for defamation and is requesting a jury trial following the airing of the Investigation Discovery documentary series.

He claims the docuseries, called Chris Brown: A History of Violence, has been 'detrimental' to the singer and is 'full of lies'.

Chris Brown is currently on tour.
Chris Brown has filed a lawsuit. . Picture: Getty

The lawsuit which has been filed in Los Angeles, reportedly focuses on "the media putting their own profits over the truth," due to the documentary airing late last year.

Chris Brown: A History of Violence explored allegations of domestic violence and assault charges amid his rapid rise to R&B stardom.

"Since the beginning of October of 2024, Ample LLC and Warner Brothers were put on notice that they were promoting and publishing false information in their pursuit of likes, clicks, downloads and dollars and to the detriment of Chris Brown," the lawsuit reads.

Chris Brown has filed a defamation lawsuit.
Chris Brown has filed a defamation lawsuit. Picture: Alamy

Chris Brown: A History of Violence -- Trailer -- ID

"Ultimately, on October 27, 2024, they aired Chris Brown: A History of Violence (the ‘Documentary’), knowing that it was full of lies and deception and violating basic journalist principles."

The suit also said that the ID documentary was based on a Jane Doe report which the makers had "provided proof that their information was false, and their storytelling ‘Jane Doe’ had not only been discredited over and over but was in fact a perpetrator of intimate partner violence and aggressor herself."

“Mr. Brown has never been found guilty of any sex related crime, but this documentary states in every available fashion that he is a serial rapist and sexual abuser.”

Chris Brown performing earlier this year.
Chris Brown performing last year. Picture: Getty

Warner Bros Discovery has not responded to the news of the $500 million lawsuit as of yet.

Brown reportedly will donate a 'portion' of the $500,000,000 in damages to 'survivors of sexual abuse' should he win the case.

His attorney said: “This case is about protecting the truth,” and continued to say "Their actions undermine not only Mr. Brown’s decade-long efforts to rebuild his life but also the credibility of true survivors of violence.”

