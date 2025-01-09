Chloe Bailey breaks silence on Burna Boy dating rumours

By Anna Suffolk

Chloe Bailey has spoken out about rumours she's dating Burna Boy after the duo were spotted packing on the PDA in Lagos, Nigeria.

Chloe Bailey has broken her silence on fan speculation that she is dating Afrobeats star Burna Boy after being spotted with him multiple times over the festive season in Lagos, Nigeria.

The 26-year-old first sparked rumours her and the 33-year-old 'Last Last' star were in a relationship after videos of the duo dancing in a club went viral across social media.

Bailey, who most recent released her album 'Trouble in Paradise' in 2024, was asked about the Burna dating rumours during an interview with The Breakfast Club.

Chloe Bailey made an appearance on The Breakfast Club for an interview seemingly about her music project, however host Loren Lorosa tried to get the actress to spill the tea about her rumoured relationship with Burna Boy.

"Speaking of seeing, are you bringing a date to the NAACP Awards?" the host asked to Bailey.

"My god mom and my manager," Chloe quickly replied.

The host then asked Bailey if we were going to see a Chloe and Burna red carpet debut, and she replied "you'll have to ask him."

They then navigated the subject on to their holiday in Nigeria, however instead of answering any questions about her relationship, she spoke about the food.

Bailey also said she "had a great time" in the Nigerian clubs, and avoided all speak on the Bundle by Bundle singer.