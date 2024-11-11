Celina Powell appears to confirm she's dating rapper YBN Nahmir

11 November 2024, 16:51

Celina Powell appears to confirm she's dating rapper YBN Nahmir. Picture: Getty Images / Instagram

Influencer Celina Powell has shared snaps of rapper YBN Nahmir on her social media, prompting fans to speculate she is now dating him.

Celina Powell, who gained notoriety after claiming to date numerous rappers including Offset, appears to have confirmed her new boyfriend, rapper YBN Nahmir.

The 29-year-old influencer took to social media to share some cosy snaps of her and 24-year-old YBH Nahmir, who has collaborated with the likes of 21 Savage and Bhad Bhabie.

Powell most recently shared she was dating Clay from Netflix's Love Is Blind earlier this year, but appears to now be dating the rapper.

Celina Powell is an OnlyFans model.
Celina Powell is an OnlyFans model. Picture: Instagram

In a now-deleted Instagram post, Celina shared a snap of her and rapper YBN Nahmir kissing and him clutching her stomach.

The caption read: "What should we name the baby, love you daddy" and tagged the 24-year-old rapper.

Although she has now deleted the suggestive post, fans were quick to screenshot the post and re-post across social media.

Celina Powell took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share more about her new found love with rapper YBN Nahmir.

Some include "Date night" and "told yall I was having a baby before I'm 30", "my man 24 lol yall was right, them young ones are lit."

She also said "being in your arms felt like home," possibly a reference to her new beau.

