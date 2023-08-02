Kylie Jenner allegedly 'dumped' by rumoured boyfriend Timothee Chalamet

The reality star has allegedly been dumped by rumoured boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have allegedly called quits on their seven-month whirlwind relationship after the 'Dune' actor allegedly dumped the reality star.

According to Life&Style, the 25-year-old reality star and the actor have ended their speculated relationship which neither party officially confirmed.

Prior to Kylie and Timothee's romance, the reality star dated Travis Scott, who she shares two children with.

Kylie is now reportedly single. Picture: Instagram

"She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling," the insider revealed.

According to the source, Kylie was allegedly "dumped" by Timothee, which friends are reportedly "whispering" about.

The source adds that "Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting."

Timothee is a single man! Picture: Getty

Despite the short-lived rumoured romance, Kylie is said to be upset as Timothee "was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis [Scott]."

Kylie even reportedly introduced Timothee to her famous family - perhaps at the occasion where Jenner's sister Kendall and Chalamet's sister Pauline were papped spending time together at a BBQ along with the rumoured couple.

Jenner's car was also spotted at the rumoured flame's Los Angeles house, prompting further speculation that the pair were together.