Kylie Jenner allegedly 'dumped' by rumoured boyfriend Timothee Chalamet

2 August 2023, 16:54

Kylie Jenner shows off her late-to-work fit

The reality star has allegedly been dumped by rumoured boyfriend Timothee Chalamet.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have allegedly called quits on their seven-month whirlwind relationship after the 'Dune' actor allegedly dumped the reality star.

According to Life&Style, the 25-year-old reality star and the actor have ended their speculated relationship which neither party officially confirmed.

Prior to Kylie and Timothee's romance, the reality star dated Travis Scott, who she shares two children with.

Kylie Jenner & rumoured boyfriend Timothee Chalamet pictured together for the first time

Kylie is now reportedly single.
Kylie is now reportedly single. Picture: Instagram

"She’s telling people that things between them naturally fizzled out because they’re both busy and traveling," the insider revealed.

According to the source, Kylie was allegedly "dumped" by Timothee, which friends are reportedly "whispering" about.

The source adds that "Kylie is playing it casual, but her friends know this must sting."

Kylie Jenner's Bratz doll collection slammed over skin colour

Timothee is a single man!
Timothee is a single man! Picture: Getty

Despite the short-lived rumoured romance, Kylie is said to be upset as Timothee "was the first guy she really spent time with after splitting from Travis [Scott]."

Kylie even reportedly introduced Timothee to her famous family - perhaps at the occasion where Jenner's sister Kendall and Chalamet's sister Pauline were papped spending time together at a BBQ along with the rumoured couple.

Jenner's car was also spotted at the rumoured flame's Los Angeles house, prompting further speculation that the pair were together.

WATCH: Latto Answers Assumptions About Her

Latto Answers Assumptions About Her 😅 | Capital XTRA

