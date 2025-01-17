Bhad Bhabie addresses 'marrying' on-off boyfriend Le Vaughn amid Alabama Barker drama
17 January 2025, 16:29
Bhad Bhabie, whose real name is Danielle Bregoli, spoke out about whether she plans to marry on-off boyfriend Le Vaughn.
Bhad Bhabie has revealed the status of her relationship with on-off boyfriend and baby daddy Le Vaughn, and whether they plan to get married in the future.
The 21-year-old split from Le Vaughn late last year, but appear to be back together and even taking the next step in their relationship.
So, are Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn getting married and what have they said about their relationship amid the drama with Alabama Barker?
In an Instagram live, Bregoli said to Le Vaughn that she was expecting gifts for Christmas, more specially a 'ring'.
She added that they'd been together for about two years and that she “should’ve had a ring” before she got pregnant with their child.
Their daughter Kali Love was born in 2024 and appears to be co-parented by the on-off couple.
In response to this, Le Vaughn argued that he wanted "everyone to see the good" in him before tying the knot.
This comment may have come after Bhad Bhabie and Le Vaughn ran into some internet drama with Alabama Barker, after she was accused of stealing her boyfriend.
Alabama clarified that it was Le Vaughn who has been contacting her and 'confessing his feelings' for her for nearly a year. "I want to be clear: I have no interest in this man, nor would I ever lower myself to be with someone who has been physically abusive towards women," she said on her Instagram story.