AJ Tracey reveals why he deleted social media amid industry pressure

AJ Tracey reveals why he deleted social media amid industry pressure. Picture: Global

By Anna Suffolk

AJ Tracey swung by Capital XTRA Breakfast to celebrate the release of his new single 'Bubble Bath' and shared how he overcame industry pressure to carve his own path in the music industry.

AJ Tracey has shared why he deleted his social media accounts for over a year amid pressure he felt from the music industry.

The 30-year-old rapper dropped by Capital XTRA Breakfast with Robert Bruce & Shayna Marie to celebrate the release of his new single 'Bubble Bath', a catchy anthem that follows the summer drop 'Joga Bonito'.

He reflected on how his mental health has improved after switching off from social media and the pressures of being a music artist, as well as his love for Tottenham Hotspur FC!

AJ Tracey opened up about his mental health amid pressure from the music industry. Picture: Global

Speaking to Capital XTRA Breakfast, AJ Tracey said: "I deleted my Instagram for about a year. A lot of the pressure from being an artist in general got to me. I had to unlearn lots of things I had previosuly learnt. I'm feeling good, a lot more mature."

About his love for his home team Tottenham, he said: "Football is my one thing, let me have it!. Besides performing live on stage, football is the second best thing."

AJ Tracey is set to release his upcoming album before the end of this year, declaring it "basically finished."

AJ joined Robert Bruce and Shayna Marie. Picture: Global

AJ Tracey has released his new single 'Bubblebath'. Picture: Getty

The rapper teased that fans can expect "good features", which are "curated" and "sound good on the record," rather than picking pals and label mates.

AJ Tracey's theme for his new album centres around the British experience, he exclusively told Capital XTRA.

"It's all about what it means to be British, right now it's kinda hard, but behind it there's a lot of us who are proud of us to be British. Whatever my influences are from being a Black British artist will be in the album."