Aitch, Raye and D-Block Europe lead The Global Awards 2023 nominations

Aitch, D-Block Europe and Stormzy lead The Global Awards 2023 nominations. Picture: Getty Images / Global

Stormzy, Aitch and FLO are among the nominees for the 2023 Global Awards, which take place on the 31st March.

The nominations have been announced today for the 2023 Global Awards, with artists such as Harry Styles, Lizzo, KSI and Raye among the stars nominated.

Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together all of Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment.

The Global Awards 2023 will celebrate the biggest stars of music and entertainment across 12 categories including, Rising Star, Best Group and Mass Appeal. The categories reflect the content aired on Global’s radio stations and on Global Player, and the winners will be revealed on air, online and on Global Player on 31st March 2023.

Aitch has four nominations at The Global Awards. Picture: Getty

See the full list of nominations below:

BEST SONG

AITCH – BABY (FEAT. ASHANTI)

BEYONCÉ – BREAK MY SOUL

FIREBOY DML & ED SHEERAN – PERU

GEORGE EZRA – GREEN GREEN GRASS

HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS

HARRY STYLES – LATE NIGHT TALKING

THE KID LAROI, JUSTIN BIEBER – STAY

LEWIS CAPALDI – FORGET ME

LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME

LIZZO – 2 BE LOVED (AM I READY)

MEGHAN TRAINOR – MADE YOU LOOK

MIMI WEBB - HOUSE ON FIRE

RAYE, 070 SHAKE – ESCAPISM.

SAM SMITH – UNHOLY (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)

TAYLOR SWIFT – ANTI-HERO

BEST SOCIAL TRENDED SONG

CH!PZ – 1001 ARABIAN NIGHTS

DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA - I’M GOOD (BLUE)

JOJI – GLIMPSE OF US

JVKE – GOLDEN HOUR

MEGHAN TRAINOR – MADE YOU LOOK

MIGUEL – SURE THING

NICKY YOURE, DAZY - SUNROOF

RAYE, 070 SHAKE – ESCAPISM.

BEST GROUP

ARCTIC MONKEYS

D-BLOCK EUROPE

COLDPLAY

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE

MUSE

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

WET LEG

BEST MALE

AITCH

CALVIN HARRIS

GEORGE EZRA

HARRY STYLES

KSI

LEWIS CAPALDI

LIAM GALLAGHER

SAM FENDER

STORMZY

TOM GRENNAN

BEST FEMALE

ANNE-MARIE

BECKY HILL

BEYONCÉ

LIZZO

MEGHAN TRAINOR

MIMI WEBB

P!NK

RAYE

SZA

TAYLOR SWIFT

RISING STAR

BRU-C

FLO

JVKE

LF SYSTEM

PINKPANTHERESS

SAM RYDER

WET LEG

BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST

ABEL SELAOCOE

ALISON BALSOM

ISATA KANNEH-MASON

LANG LANG

LUDOVICO EINAUDI

NICOLA BENEDETTI

SHEKU KANNEH-MASON

MASS APPEAL

BEYONCÉ

COLDPLAY

ELTON JOHN

GEORGE EZRA

HARRY STYLES

LEWIS CAPALDI

P!NK

BEST PODCAST

MY THERAPIST GHOSTED ME

THAT PETER CROUCH PODCAST

THE NEWS AGENTS

THE REST IS POLITICS

THE WITTERING WHITEHALLS

BEST HIP HOP OR RNB

AITCH

ARRDEE

BEYONCÉ

BURNA BOY

CENTRAL CEE

D-BLOCK EUROPE

DAVE

DOJA CAT

DRAKE

FIREBOY DML

FLO

RAYE

STORMZY

BEST INDIE ACT

ARCTIC MONKEYS

BLINK-182

FLORENCE + THE MACHINE

KASABIAN

LIAM GALLAGHER

NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS

RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS

SAM FENDER

WET LEG

BEST DANCE ACT

BRU-C

CLEMENTINE DOUGLAS

DAVID GUETTA

ELIZA ROSE

FRED AGAIN..

LF SYSTEM

LUUDE

PINKPANTHERESS

THE BLESSED MADONNA

TIËSTO

Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “I love it when all of Global’s radio brands come together for The Global Awards, to celebrate the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters, when we take a moment to recognise music’s rising stars and when we honour the achievements of our listeners’ favourite artists, bands, DJs and podcasters.”

The winners will be announced on-air on Global’s radio stations on Friday 31st March and on Global Player.

#TheGlobalAwards