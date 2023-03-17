Aitch, Raye and D-Block Europe lead The Global Awards 2023 nominations
17 March 2023, 07:00
Stormzy, Aitch and FLO are among the nominees for the 2023 Global Awards, which take place on the 31st March.
The nominations have been announced today for the 2023 Global Awards, with artists such as Harry Styles, Lizzo, KSI and Raye among the stars nominated.
Now in its sixth year, The Global Awards brings together all of Global’s radio stations including Capital, Heart, Smooth, Classic FM, Radio X, Capital XTRA, Capital Dance, Gold, as well as Global Player, to celebrate the biggest stars of music, podcasting and entertainment.
The Global Awards 2023 will celebrate the biggest stars of music and entertainment across 12 categories including, Rising Star, Best Group and Mass Appeal. The categories reflect the content aired on Global’s radio stations and on Global Player, and the winners will be revealed on air, online and on Global Player on 31st March 2023.
See the full list of nominations below:
BEST SONG
- AITCH – BABY (FEAT. ASHANTI)
- BEYONCÉ – BREAK MY SOUL
- FIREBOY DML & ED SHEERAN – PERU
- GEORGE EZRA – GREEN GREEN GRASS
- HARRY STYLES – AS IT WAS
- HARRY STYLES – LATE NIGHT TALKING
- THE KID LAROI, JUSTIN BIEBER – STAY
- LEWIS CAPALDI – FORGET ME
- LIZZO – ABOUT DAMN TIME
- LIZZO – 2 BE LOVED (AM I READY)
- MEGHAN TRAINOR – MADE YOU LOOK
- MIMI WEBB - HOUSE ON FIRE
- RAYE, 070 SHAKE – ESCAPISM.
- SAM SMITH – UNHOLY (FEAT. KIM PETRAS)
- TAYLOR SWIFT – ANTI-HERO
BEST SOCIAL TRENDED SONG
- CH!PZ – 1001 ARABIAN NIGHTS
- DAVID GUETTA & BEBE REXHA - I’M GOOD (BLUE)
- JOJI – GLIMPSE OF US
- JVKE – GOLDEN HOUR
- MEGHAN TRAINOR – MADE YOU LOOK
- MIGUEL – SURE THING
- NICKY YOURE, DAZY - SUNROOF
- RAYE, 070 SHAKE – ESCAPISM.
BEST GROUP
- ARCTIC MONKEYS
- D-BLOCK EUROPE
- COLDPLAY
- FLORENCE + THE MACHINE
- MUSE
- RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS
- WET LEG
BEST MALE
- AITCH
- CALVIN HARRIS
- GEORGE EZRA
- HARRY STYLES
- KSI
- LEWIS CAPALDI
- LIAM GALLAGHER
- SAM FENDER
- STORMZY
- TOM GRENNAN
BEST FEMALE
- ANNE-MARIE
- BECKY HILL
- BEYONCÉ
- LIZZO
- MEGHAN TRAINOR
- MIMI WEBB
- P!NK
- RAYE
- SZA
- TAYLOR SWIFT
RISING STAR
- BRU-C
- FLO
- JVKE
- LF SYSTEM
- PINKPANTHERESS
- SAM RYDER
- WET LEG
BEST CLASSICAL ARTIST
- ABEL SELAOCOE
- ALISON BALSOM
- ISATA KANNEH-MASON
- LANG LANG
- LUDOVICO EINAUDI
- NICOLA BENEDETTI
- SHEKU KANNEH-MASON
MASS APPEAL
- BEYONCÉ
- COLDPLAY
- ELTON JOHN
- GEORGE EZRA
- HARRY STYLES
- LEWIS CAPALDI
- P!NK
BEST PODCAST
- MY THERAPIST GHOSTED ME
- THAT PETER CROUCH PODCAST
- THE NEWS AGENTS
- THE REST IS POLITICS
- THE WITTERING WHITEHALLS
BEST HIP HOP OR RNB
- AITCH
- ARRDEE
- BEYONCÉ
- BURNA BOY
- CENTRAL CEE
- D-BLOCK EUROPE
- DAVE
- DOJA CAT
- DRAKE
- FIREBOY DML
- FLO
- RAYE
- STORMZY
BEST INDIE ACT
- ARCTIC MONKEYS
- BLINK-182
- FLORENCE + THE MACHINE
- KASABIAN
- LIAM GALLAGHER
- NOEL GALLAGHER’S HIGH FLYING BIRDS
- RED HOT CHILI PEPPERS
- SAM FENDER
- WET LEG
BEST DANCE ACT
- BRU-C
- CLEMENTINE DOUGLAS
- DAVID GUETTA
- ELIZA ROSE
- FRED AGAIN..
- LF SYSTEM
- LUUDE
- PINKPANTHERESS
- THE BLESSED MADONNA
- TIËSTO
Ashley Tabor-King OBE, Global’s Founder & Executive President, said: “I love it when all of Global’s radio brands come together for The Global Awards, to celebrate the world’s most talented artists and broadcasters, when we take a moment to recognise music’s rising stars and when we honour the achievements of our listeners’ favourite artists, bands, DJs and podcasters.”
The winners will be announced on-air on Global’s radio stations on Friday 31st March and on Global Player.
#TheGlobalAwards