SW4 2020 Competition (Online) - T&Cs

South West Four Festival on Capital XTRA UK January 2020

RULES

1. The following rules (“Specific Rules”) together with the general competition terms and conditions (which can be found at http://www.capitalxtra.com/terms-conditions/competition/ (the “Competition Terms and Conditions”) of Global (as defined in the Competition Terms and Conditions apply to ‘South West Four Festival’ radio competition (the “Competition") which will run from 23rd January 2020 to 31st January 2020 on Capital XTRA UK (the “Radio Station”).

2. Anyone who enters the Competition (an “Entrant”) will be deemed to have read and accepted the Specific Rules and the Competition Terms and Conditions and will be bound by them.

Details of the Competition

3. To enter the Competition an Entrant must go online to www.capitalxtra.com and register their details. Entrants will be required to answer a multiple choice question.

4. Online entry will open at 09:01 on 23/01/2020 and close at 23.59 on 31/01/2020.

5. One winner will be randomly selected from all eligible and correct entries and notified by Global within 7 days after the closing date.

Eligibility

6. Winners and their guests need to be aged 18 & over

7. ID will be required for entry into the event8. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Competition.

Prize

9. There will be 1 x winner of the ‘Ultimate South West Four Experience’ which includes:

- 4 x Green Room backstage entrance tickets for 29th August 2020 & 4 x Green Room backstage entrance tickets 30th August 2020.

- 50 Drinks tokens for the 4 guests to share across the weekendo Return train travel for 4 x people from anywhere in mainland UK-

- Travel to and from the departure train station, arrival station to the hotel, and from the Hotel to the festival are NOT included

- 4* accommodation for 4 people in a central London Hotel on Saturday 29th & Sunday 30th August. This will be 2 x rooms for 2 people and includes Breakfast.

- Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description (including domestic travel outlined above, meals, incidental expenses, gratuities, etc) are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the Prize Winner.

- The Prize must be booked before 31st July for standard class travel between 29th & 30th August, subject to availability & non-peak time travel & blackout periods apply, (check date with enquiries@locknloadevents.com for booking).

- The Prize Winner and their travel Companions are responsible for obtaining and maintaining their own travel insurance, travel documents.

- The Prize is non-transferrable in name and all guests must arrive at the Festival together with the winner before last entry set by the promoter. Terms & Conditions of the venue apply.

10. Entrants must provide valid contact details.

11. Global reserves the right to substitute the prize with another prize at its absolute discretion.