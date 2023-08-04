Lucozade Zero, on Capital XTRA, August 2023 – Specific Rules

1. The Lucozade Zero promotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run on Friday 4th August 2023 onCapital XTRA. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Promotion Partner’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is Lucozade Zero and the ‘Prize Provider’ is NDL.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must listen to Capital XTRA on Friday 4th August 2023 from 0630 – 1600.

4. When prompted by the Presenter/s you must text in with the keyword ‘WIN’ followed byyour answer to the question given out on air to 61236 (the ‘Text Message Line’).

5. The opening and closing times of the Text Message Line for each Promotion Round (three in total) will be given out on air. Entries received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion but may still be charged.

6. We are not responsible for any latency experienced by your mobile phone network, which may delay the delivery of text messages to and/or from us.

7. Text messages will be charged at standard network rates. Standard rate text messages to promotion shortcodes are not normally included in ‘inclusive’ packages and may be charged. If entry is made by text message, be sure to use the correct shortcode. In all cases, please check with your service provider for more details and charges. If you are not the bill payer, you must obtain the bill payer’s permission before entering.

8. Within 30 minutes of the closing time of the Text Message Line, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One correct entry will be selected at random and the entrantwill be contacted by one of our representatives via SMS OR telephone on the number on which you entered. If the entry is ineligible, we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another entrant, as applicable.

9. If you are this entrant, you may be asked to have a call with a presenter. That call will either be broadcast live or pre-recorded for future broadcast. You must answer your telephone when we contact you. Someone else cannot answer the phone, participate or accept a prize on your behalf. If: (i) you fail to answer the phone; (ii) someone else answers the phone; (iii) the call goes to voicemail; (iv) the call becomes disconnected; (v) you are not (or do not seem to us to be) in a position to safely and/or lawfully take or remain on the call (for example, if you are or seem to be driving); or (vi) you are not audible or intelligible or we are not able to conduct a conversation with you in a manner that is suitable for broadcast for any reason beyond our control (including, but not limited to: low/no signal on your device, a call is dropped by any network, you are travelling, there is too much background noise or feedback, etc.); before or during the Promotion, you may be disqualified and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable. If you have complied with all applicable terms and conditions, and if you are successful (including correctly answering any questions and/or successfully completing any tasks, as applicable) then you will be declared the winner of the Promotion.

10. We may publish and publicise your name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture, your nearest geographical location (for example, your nearest city, town or county) and your entry, and we may refer to your and any applicable third party’s (for example a guest/travel companion) association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

11. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility: 11.​The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.12.​Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion. Prize:

13. One Winning Entrant from each Promotion round (three in total) will win the following prizes, as stated in the Promotion set up and listed below.

14. Breakfast Competition Round: Lisbon

• Return flights for two people to Lisbon

• Return transfers from the airport to the hotel

• 2 Nights’ accommodation in a 4-star hotel

• Breakfast for two people in the hotel restaurant each morning

• Sunset Sailing Tour in Lisbon on a Luxury Sailing Yacht for two people.

• Travel insurance

15. Travel is subject to availability at the discretion of NDL Travel and excludes bank holidays, Valentine’s day/weekend and school holiday periods, specifically the Christmas holidays, summer holidays, spring and autumn half terms and Easter in both the UK and Portugal. Must be booked at least 3 months in advance.

16. Prize includes return economy flights, all flight taxes and surcharges but doesn’t include any checked in luggage. Subject to availability, departure airport used will be the winners nearest international airport that operates flights to Lisbon. Please note, this may not be your closest airport. Flights may be indirect. If you don’t hold a UK passport you may need a visa for this destination, and this should be arranged with the appropriate embassy. Although please note the cost of a visa of this kind isn’t included in your prize.

17. Just so you are aware, transfers to the hotel/airport are not private and you may be sharing with other passengers.

18. You will be staying in a 4* hotel, sharing a double room with en-suite bathroom on a bed and breakfast basis. If you’d prefer a twin room, we will do what we can to secure this for you, but it cannot be guaranteed.

19. Sunset Sailing Tour will last approximately 2 hour and is subject to availability at the time of booking.

20. Morning Competition Round: Barcelona

• Return flights for two people to Barcelona

• Return transfers from the airport to the hotel

• 2 Nights’ accommodation in a 4-star hotel

• Breakfast for two people in the hotel restaurant each morning

• Sailing Tour in Barcelona for two people.

• Travel insurance

21. Travel is subject to availability at the discretion of NDL Travel and excludes bank holidays, Valentine’s day/weekend and school holiday periods, specifically the Christmas holidays, summer holidays, spring and autumn half terms and Easter in both the UK and Spain. Must be booked at least 3 months in advance.

22. Prize includes return economy flights, all flight taxes and surcharges but doesn’t include any checked in luggage. Subject to availability, departure airport used will be the winners nearest international airport that operates direct flights to Barcelona. Please note, this may not be your closest airport. Flights may be indirect. If you don’t hold a UK passport you may need a visa for this destination, and this should be arranged with the appropriate embassy. Although please note the cost of a visa of this kind isn’t included in your prize.

23. Just so you are aware, transfers to the hotel/airport are not private and you may be sharing with other passengers.

24. You will be staying in a 4* hotel, sharing a double room with en-suite bathroom on a bed and breakfast basis. If you’d prefer a twin room, we will do what we can to secure this for you, but it cannot be guaranteed.

25. Sailing Tour is a small group tour and may include up to 9 other people. Tour will last approximately 1 hour and is subject to availability at the time of booking.

26. Afternoon Competition Round: Rome

• Return flights for two people to Rome

• Return transfers from the airport to the hotel

• 2 Nights’ accommodation in a 4-star hotel

• Breakfast for two people in the hotel restaurant each morning

• Gelato Lovers Workshop in Rome for two people

• Travel insurance

27. Travel is subject to availability at the discretion of NDL Travel and excludes bank holidays, Valentine’s day/weekend and school holiday periods, specifically the Christmas holidays, summer holidays, spring and autumn half terms and Easter in both the UK and Italy. Must be booked at least 3 months in advance.

28. Prize includes return economy flights, all flight taxes and surcharges but doesn’t include any checked in luggage. Subject to availability, departure airport used will be the winners nearest international airport that operates direct flights to Rome. Please note, this may not be your closest airport. Flights may be indirect. If you don’t hold a UK passport you may need a visa for this destination, and this should be arranged with the appropriate embassy. Although please note the cost of a visa of this kind isn’t included in your prize.

29. Just so you are aware, transfers to the hotel/airport are not private and you may be sharing with other passengers.

30. You will be staying in a 4* hotel, sharing a double room with en-suite bathroom on a bed and breakfast basis. If you’d prefer a twin room, we will do what we can to secure this for you, but it cannot be guaranteed.

31. Gelato workshop will last approximately 1 hour and is subject to availability at the time of booking.

32. All prizes must be claimed and booked by the prize winner within 12 months from the date of our initial correspondence with them.

33. You must, at your own cost, comply with all necessary checks, and/or tests required for travelling to and from and entering and exiting your travel destination/venue. This includes, but is not limited to, purchasing, organising, undertaking, recording and/or registering any required Covid-19 tests. We will not be responsible for any costs incurred by you in complying with this clause, nor will we purchase, organise, undertake, record and/or register any required Covid-19 tests.

34. You must comply with all applicable rules, regulations and guidance relating to Covid-19, both in the UK and your travel destination/venue. We are not responsible for your failure to comply with such rules, regulations and guidance.

35. You acknowledge and agree that, without limitation to the provisions of Clause 12 of the General Terms & Conditions, our ability to fulfil a prize and/or perform any of our obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions could be affected by an actual or threatened epidemic, pandemic, disease or quarantine and/or any corresponding governmental action, guidance and/or ruling (including but not limited to any Foreign, Commonwealth & Development Office guidance) (collectively ‘Covid Measures’).

36. If due to any Covid Measures, we are unable to fulfil a prize or perform any of our other obligations under the Promotion Terms and Conditions, then we shall not be in breach of the Promotion Terms and Conditions. In accordance with Clause 25 below, in these circumstances, we reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

37. Travel insurance will be provided by the Prize Provider and is subject to normal terms of acceptance. Pre-existing medical conditions may not be covered. No age restrictions apply. Should the Prize Provider be unable to purchase travel insurance on the winner’s behalf, a cash fund of £15.00 per person will be allocated for travel insurance and will be provided to the winner via bank transfer. Should this be the case it will be the sole responsibility of the winner to obtain suitable travel insurance for themselves and, where applicable, their guests.

38. Any other costs and expenses which are not specifically included in the prize description are excluded and will be the sole responsibility of the winner. By way of example, without limitation, dinner is not included within the prize.

39. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative is available except at our sole discretion.

40. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

41. We are registered with the Phone-paid Services Authority (“PSA”): registration number ORG832-96388-41101. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

42. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order to administer and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

43. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

44. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

45. We and the prize providers may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

46. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

47. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.