Capital XTRA’s 50 Years of Hip Hop: The Greatest With Lucozade Zero – Specific Rules

Capital XTRA’s 50 Years of Hip Hop: The Greatest chart show with Lucozade Zero, July & August 2023 – Specific Rules

1. Capital XTRA’s 50 Years of Hip Hop: The Greatest chart show with Lucozade Zeropromotion (‘Promotion’) is organised by Global (as defined in the General Terms and Conditions). The Promotion will run from Sunday 30th July 2023 to Sunday 20thAugust 2023 on the Capital XTRA Network. Global is the Promoter. The ‘Promotion Partner’ mentioned in these Specific Rules is Lucozade Zero.

2. IMPORTANT: The Promotion is subject to these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions which are available here (together, the ‘Promotion Terms and Conditions’). Entry into the Promotion constitutes acceptance of these Specific Rules and the General Terms and Conditions.

Details of the Promotion:

3. To enter the Promotion, you must vote in Capital XTRA’s 50 Years of Hip Hop: The Greatest chart show with Lucozade Zero. To do this you must:

a. download the Global Player app; tap on the Capital XTRA’s 50 Years of Hip Hop: page within the app; register your details and submit three votes for your three favourite songs (your “Votes”) or b. visit the online voting page at https://win.capitalxtra.com/TheGreatest/; register your details and submit three votes for your three favourite songs (your “Votes”)

4. Online entry will open at 12:00 on Sunday 30th July 2023 and will close at 23:59 on Sunday 20th August 2023. Votes received before or after this time will not be included in the Promotion.

5. All eligible songs voted for will be considered by a panel of experts from Capital XTRA to finalise the order of Capital XTRA’s 50 Years of Hip Hop countdown. This list may also be have been adjusted for brand suitability.

6. You must vote for three separate pieces of music, for the avoidance of doubt you cannot vote for any one piece of music more than once.

7. Your Votes will not count if the vote is incomplete, or the piece of music cannot be accurately identified.

8. You must include your contact details to ensure the votes can be counted and verified. Votes submitted without contact details will not be counted in the chart and you will not be entered into the Promotion.

9. Votes are weighted in terms of preference. A first-choice vote is attributed 30 points, a second choice vote 20 points and a third choice vote 10 points.

10. Votes should be entered in order of preference and the final chart is dependent on the total number of points assigned to each song. The Capital XTRA’s 50 Years of Hip Hop countdown will be played out on Monday 28th August 2023 from 10:00 – 14:00.

11. If two or more pieces of music tie with the same number of points, the number of first, second and third-choice votes will be taken into consideration to decide the final countdown positions.

12. No automated, machine assisted, third party, syndicate or other group votes will be accepted. We shall discount any votes that appear to have used any of these methods.

13. We reserve the right to remove bulk votes that we believe arise as a result of a concerted attempt to skew the vote, and which render the vote an inaccurate reflection of voters' preferences.

14. Votes submitted by text, on social media or posted elsewhere online (outside of the Capital XTRA Promotion webpage) will not be eligible to be included in the countdown or the Promotion.

15. Only eligible votes submitted on the online form via the Global Player app or on the online voting page on Capital Xtra’s website will be included in the countdown.

16. Within 7 days of the closing time of the Promotion, all eligible entries will be entered into a draw. One eligible entry will be selected at random and the winning entrant will be contacted by one of our representatives via email OR telephone on the telephone number on which you entered. If such winner does not respond within 28 days from being contacted, they will forfeit their right to the prize and we shall be entitled to select another winner by another random draw. That subsequent winner must respond to the notification email within 7 days of the date on which they are notified, or they will also forfeit the prize.

17. We may publish and publicise your and we may refer to your association with the Promotion and/or the prize, in any and all media, worldwide, in perpetuity, for publicity and PR purposes solely in connection with the Promotion.

18. In relation to winners (and runners up if applicable), you understand that we may: (i) interview you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) which we may film, photograph and/or record and; (ii) film, photograph and/or record, you and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) in connection with the Promotion, either by telephone or in person, and we may use such films, recordings and/or photographs for publicity and PR purposes in any and all media, worldwide, as often and for as long as we consider appropriate or desirable, in connection with the Promotion. We may also publish your and your guest(s)/travel companion(s) name, image, social media handle and/or profile picture.

Eligibility:

19. The Promotion is only open to residents of the UK aged 18 and over, and who are based in the UK at the time of entry.

20. Entry is restricted to one entry per person; duplicate entries will be excluded from the Promotion.

21. Entrants must include their email address, phone number and address to ensure their votes are not duplicates. Votes submitted without contact details will not be counted in the chart and will not be entered into the prize draw.

22. Votes placed on social media will not be eligible to enter the Promotion and will not be included in the prize draw.

Prize:

23. One winning entrant will receive £500.

24. We will endeavour to transfer the prize money to your bank account within 28 days but are not responsible for any delays. You must provide all necessary details via the method directed within 14 days after the original request to do so otherwise the prize will be forfeited at our discretion.

25. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable.

26. We reserve the right to substitute the prize with another prize of equal or greater value at our absolute discretion.

27. For all enquiries in connection with the Promotion please contact our customer support team at https://global.com/contact/.

Data Protection:

28. Your personal data that you provide to us will be collected and processed by us, our licensees (including Communicorp UK Limited) as well as the prize providers, and if applicable, our service providers, network operators and suppliers in order toadminister and fulfil the Promotion. Your personal data may also be disclosed to the Phone-paid Services Authority, Ofcom and/or the Advertising Standards Authority at their reasonable request for regulatory purposes, for example, in order to prevent, investigate and detect crime, fraud or anti-social behaviour and comply with law enforcement agencies and applicable advertising codes.

29. By entering a Promotion, you acknowledge that any personal data provided by you in connection with the Promotion will be processed as set out above and in accordance with our Privacy Policy which sets out full details of how we process personal data and how you can exercise your rights as a data subject. Please ensure you have read and understood our Privacy Policy before entering any Promotion. If you are required to submit a guest(s)/travel companion(s) personal data to enter a Promotion, you must ensure that your guest(s)/travel companion(s) have given you consent to provide us with their personal data.

30. You may be asked if you want to opt-in to marketing from us when you enter a Promotion. If you choose to opt-in, we will use your personal data for marketing purposes (see Global's Privacy Policy for more details). You can withdraw your consent to marketing at any time by unsubscribing.

31. We may transfer and process personal data outside of the EEA and UK for the purposes of administering the Promotion. Where any transfers are made outside of the EEA or UK we will ensure appropriate safeguards to protect your personal data are in place.

32. We will hold your personal data for a period of up to 3 years in order to comply with our regulatory obligations.

33. You may request the removal of your personal details from our database by contacting privacy@global.com. If you request that your personal details be removed prior to the conclusion of a Promotion, you will forfeit your right to enter the Promotion and/or claim any prize and we reserve the right to select another entrant to participate in the Promotion or withdraw the prize and select another winner, as applicable.