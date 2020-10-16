Listen again to Jenny Francis on Capital XTRA!

16 October 2020, 16:42

Listen again to Jenny Francis on Capital XTRA! Picture: Capital XTRA

Catch up on the First Lady of Soul's takeover on Capital XTRA.

Yep, you read that right - the absolute legend that is Jenny Francis took over Capital XTRA this week for a special show, and it wasn't one to be missed.

>> Listen To Jenny Francis On Capital XTRA On Global Player Here

The First Lady of Soul lent her honey-smooth voice to the airwaves on Thursday (16 Oct), playing 30 years of music she loves and made famous on radio.

Jenny took social media by storm as music lovers all over the country locked in to hear radio royalty in full effect, playing old school jams and some new bangers.

Listen back to the show on Global Player above.

