The best UK Drill songs of 2021 so far

7 April 2021, 16:50 | Updated: 7 April 2021, 17:12

The best UK Drill songs of 2021 so far. Picture: Getty/Global

The freshest and finest tracks from the likes of DigDat, Headie One, Digga D, Central Cee and more.

The year is flying by and there's already been some absolute bangers delivered by your favourite drill artists.

Headie One stays dominating while Central Cee takes over with his debut offering Wild West. Plus, loads more to get into.

Check out the biggest and best drill songs of 2021 so far.

  1. DigDat - How High

  2. Horrid1 - Sip

  3. Central Cee - Commitment Issues

  4. Digga D x AJ Tracey - Bringing It Back

  5. Headie One ft. RV - Zodiac

  6. OFB​​, Bandokay, Double Lz - Flick Of The Wrist

  7. M1llionz feat. Lotto Ash - How Many Times

  8. KO - Tables Turn

  9. M24 - High Right Now

  10. Tugz x KO x Jimmy - BRO SAID

  11. Fumez The Engineer & Mitch - Plugged In Freestyle

  12. Kwengface x PS Hitsquad - Petrol Station

  13. Unknown T - WW2

  14. M1llionz x Tugz x SkengTrapMob x Mwoo - EXPERIENCE

