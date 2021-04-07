The best UK Drill songs of 2021 so far

Picture: Getty/Global

The freshest and finest tracks from the likes of DigDat, Headie One, Digga D, Central Cee and more.

The year is flying by and there's already been some absolute bangers delivered by your favourite drill artists.

Headie One stays dominating while Central Cee takes over with his debut offering Wild West. Plus, loads more to get into.

Check out the biggest and best drill songs of 2021 so far.