The best Grime songs of 2021 so far

19 February 2021, 16:30

The best Grime songs of 2021 so far. Picture: Getty

The coldest tracks from the likes of Ghetts, JME, Chip and more.

Get ready for a Grime takeover as we bring you the the biggest tracks from your favourite rappers right now.

Ghetts kicked off the year with his new album Conflict Of Interest, while the likes of P Money, JME, Chip and Big Zuu have also been grafting in the studio.

Check out the hottest Grime songs of 2021 so far below.

  1. Ghetts ft. Stormzy & Ghetto - Skengman

  2. Norf Face - Baitest Sound

  3. Crafty 893 x Sir Spyro - Wotless

  4. Chip - Killer MC

  5. P Money x Silencer - Trouble

  6. Eyez feat. Big Zuu & Grim Sickers) - Boxing Bars (Remix)

